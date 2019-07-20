Gant Michael Adams of Smyrna, 47 years old, passed away on Thursday, July 18 from complications of diabetes. As a Boy Scout in Troop 88 (sponsored by First Baptist Church of Smyrna), Gant was an Eagle Scout and in the Order of the Arrow. He graduated from McEachern High School and was active in FCA, Beta Club, National Honor Society, the swim team, President of the Student Council, and the first recipient of the "Ralph D. Williams Leadership and Service Award." Gant was selected for Who's Whos and awarded the Atlanta Journal Cup for his graduating class. Graduating from Auburn University with a degree in Finance, Gant was a Business School Senator and Treasurer in Auburn's Student Government and President of Mortar Board. He began his career in banking with Bank of America. Gant was selected to Leadership Cobb, class of 2008. He was President of the Vinings Rotary Club and Rotarian of the Year. Gant served on the Board of Directors of several non-profits. He is survived by his parents, Mike and Sandy Adams of Marietta, brother and sister-in-law Corbin and Jen Adams of Smyrna and nephews Collier, Asher and Greyson, uncles, aunts, and cousins. The family will be receiving friends at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna on Wednesday, July 24 from 5:30 - 8:00 pm. The family will have a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gant's memory to the non-profit - The Center for Children and Young Adults, 2221 Austell Rd, SW, Marietta, Georgia 30008 (https://ccyakids.org)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.