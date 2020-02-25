Diana Capps Adams, age 78 of Cartersville, GA went home to be with the Lord Saturday, February 22, 2020. Diana was born the youngest of four sisters in Lakemont, GA on March 2, 1941 to the late S.T. Capps and Dorothy P. Capps. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Joel M. Adams, sister; Sally Craig. She is survived by her sons; Christopher P. Adams, T. Todd (Burnell) Adams, four grandchildren; Caleb Adams, Austin Adams, Claire Adams, Travis Adams, sisters; Cis Carnes, Joan Mayfield and many cherished nieces, nephews and dear friends and neighbors. Diana spent her early years growing up in the mountains of North Georgia where she learned to love God's creation. Later her family moved to Atlanta. As a child she rode her horse bareback and as an adult enjoyed working in her yard barefoot. She loved flowers, birds and all creatures great and small. Diana graduated from the University of North Georgia where she majored in French and English, and was yearbook editor. She met her beloved husband Joel "Mack" there and together they lived in Texas, Georgia and Michigan. She was a devoted stay-at-home mom. In Michigan and Cartersville, Diana enjoyed antiquing with her husband and loving grandchildren. Diana was a follower of Jesus who had a heart for others and could see the good in everyone. She was a spiritual mentor to her family and friends. She was a member of Sam Jones Memorial United Methodist Church in Cartersville. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted on Saturday, February, 29, 2020 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Owen Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Lobello and Rev. Al Cunningham officiating. The interment will be at 11:30 am on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:30 am until 11:00am. A reception will follow the service at Grand Oaks, 302 W. Main St Cartersville, GA. Those desiring may make contributions to Sam Jones Memorial UMC, Cartersville, GA; Servant Care, Eufaula, AL; or to the charity of your choice in honor of Diana C. Adams. Please visit www.owenfuneral.com to sign the on-line register. Owen Funeral Home 12 Collins Dr Cartersville, GA has charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.