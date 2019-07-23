Winifred P. "Winnie" Adair, 86, of Powder Springs, GA, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Powder Springs. Interment will follow at Macland Cemetery. Mrs. Adair is preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Doyle Adair. Mrs. Adair is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Boesl (Chris) of Kennesaw, GA; her son, Allen Adair (Ellen) of Marietta, GA; four grandchildren, Emily Bishop (Matthew) of Aragon, GA, Claire Adair of Marietta, Ashley Boesl of Kennesaw, GA, Anna Faith Adair of Marietta, GA; one great-grandson, Wyatt Adair. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30AM to 11:30AM, prior to the service on Saturday. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, is in charge of the arrangements. www.mayeswarddobbins.com (770)943-1511
