Dorothy T. Adair, 81, of Powder Springs, GA passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Marietta, GA. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel in Powder Springs at 1 o'clock with Rev. Tommy Paine officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery in Marietta, GA. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Lexanne Adair-Ferrell of Powder Springs, GA; brothers, Jerry Tatum (Brenda) of Marietta, GA, Jim Tatum (Sharon) of Waleska, GA, Gene Tatum (Gayle) Waleska, GA, and Rick Tatum (Dale) of Waleska, GA; grandsons, Logan Ferrell & Trent Ferrell of Powder Springs, GA; granddaughter, Isabelle Ferrell of Powder Springs, GA; several nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion Molly. Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband Alton Arthur Adair. Dorothy was born on Saturday, October 15, 1938 to William & Nellie Tatum in Marietta, GA. She is a member of the 1957 graduating class of McEachern High School. Dorothy was married to Alton Arthur Adair for 56 years. She met Alton in the 5th grade and he was the love of her life. Dorothy loved to work. Most of her working career was with Dr. Russell C. Snow, Jr. then Dr. Christopher T. Bakke, as a Dental Hygienist (at the same practice for 50 years). She also enjoyed working as a part-time Sales Associate at Macy's at Town Center Mall where she spent 30 years. She had a few small hobbies like embroidery or sewing, but mostly, Dorothy liked to work. She was always full of energy, and loved to take care of people. She was kind, loving and patient, truly a blessing to those around her and nothing was more important to her than her family. Dorothy's caring loving nature will be forever missed. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, GA. Family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Dorothy's name to the Cobb County Animal Shelter at https://egov.cobbcountyga.gov/. Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-943-1511
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
1:00PM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.