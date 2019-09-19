Ballots featuring numerous contested elections and referendums helped convince the Secretary of State’s office to choose Bartow county to help test the state’s new paper-based voting system in November.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office confirmed recently that Bartow County will be among six test sites for the new equipment as Georgia prepares for its statewide 2020 Presidential Preference Primary in March.
Raffensperger announced in late July that Dominion Voting Systems would provide Georgia’s new $107 million system.
Bartow Elections Supervisor Joseph Kirk said he was “very excited” about the county’s selection as a voting machine test site.
Spokeswoman Tess Hammock said the Secretary of State’s office chose the six counties based on such factors as population and having contested elections on their Nov. 5 ballots.
Other counties include Paulding and Carroll in west Georgia, Catoosa in north Georgia, and Decatur and Lowndes counties in south Georgia.
Hammock said she did not have a definite date for delivery of the machines to the counties “but it will be soon.” The Secretary of State’s office and Dominion then will work to train the county election officials to operate the new system, she said.
Kirk said he believes Bartow was selected because it was a “nice, mid-sized county” that is featuring “guaranteed elections” his office is conducting for mayor and city council seats and the Georgia “Brunch Bill” in Cartersville, Emerson, Euharlee and White.
Kirk said he also plans to work to raise awareness about the new voting systems during events he plans to organize, like a town hall meeting; and community events like the upcoming fall festival in Kingston.
He said he also wants to have a working machine on display at the elections office at 1300 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville.
The city of Cartersville election will feature a contested mayor’s election pitting incumbent Matt Santini against challengers Nicole Pavey Butler and Barbara Jackson.
In White, Incumbent Mayor Kim Dupree Billue will face a challenge from former city police chief David King.
Incumbent council members Charles Buttrum and Ryan Evans and challenger Norman Gary Crisp qualified for the two White City Council seats up for election this year.
Tim Abbott, incumbent Councilman David Duncan and Michael Troxell are seeking two Euharlee City Council seats.
The top two vote-getters Nov. 5 will win the Euharlee and White council seats.
Bartow County elections office also is conducting referendums in Cartersville and Emerson on the Georgia Brunch Bill, which allows restaurants in each city to begin Sunday alcohol sales at 11 a.m. rather than the current 12:30 p.m., Kirk said.
A formerly contested Emerson City Council race became uncontested after Corey Sanford recently withdrew and allowing the city to forego holding an election in which the winner of two open council seats is known to be remaining candidates Charles Lowry and Vincent Wiley.
