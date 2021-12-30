JANUARY
Paul Westphal, 70. A Hall of Fame NBA player and coach. Jan. 2.
Gerry Marsden, 78. The lead singer of the 1960s British group Gerry and the Pacemakers. Jan. 3.
Tanya Roberts, 65. American actress. Jan. 4.
Tommy Lasorda, 93. Baseball Hall of Fame manager and player. Jan. 7.
Siegfried Fischbacher, 81. Member of magicians Siegfried & Roy. Jan. 13.
Phil Spector, 81. Music producer who later was convicted of murder. Jan. 16.
Hank Aaron, 86. MLB Braves player who broke Babe Ruth’s home run record. Jan. 22.
Larry King, 87. Broadcaster. Jan. 23.
Cloris Leachman, 94. American actress. Jan. 27.
Cicely Tyson, 96. American actress. Jan. 28.
John Chaney, 89. College basketball coach at Temple. Jan. 29.
Hilton Valentine, 77. Guitarist of the band The Animals. Jan. 29.
FEBRUARYDustin Diamond, 44. American actor known as Screech on “Saved by the Bell.” Feb. 1.
Millie Hughes-Fulford, 75. Astronaut and scientist. Feb. 2.
Jim Weatherly, 77. Songwriter (“Midnight Train to Georgia” and other hits). Feb. 3.
Christopher Plummer, 91. Actor. Feb. 5.
Leon Spinks, 67. Boxer. Feb. 5.
George P. Shultz, 100. Former secretary of state. Feb. 6.
Mary Wilson, 76. Singer with the Supremes. Feb. 8.
Chick Corea, 79. Jazz pianist. Feb. 9.
Larry Flynt, 78. Hustler magazine publisher. Feb. 10.
Rush Limbaugh, 70. Talk radio host. Feb. 17.
Arturo Di Modica, 80. Artist of the Charging Bull bronze statue in New York. Feb. 19.
MARCHVernon Jordan, 85. Civil rights champion. March 1.
Carla Wallenda, 85. A member of “The Flying Wallendas” high-wire act. March 6.
Roger Mudd, 93. Newsman for NBC and CBS. March 9.
James Levine, 77. Metropolitan Opera conductor. March 9.
Yaphet Kotto, 81. Actor. March 15.
Elsa Peretti, 80. Jewelry designer. March 18.
Elgin Baylor, 86. NBA All-Star. March 22.
George Segal, 87. American actor. March 23.
Jessica Walter, Actress. March 24.
Larry McMurtry, 84. Author. March 25.
Bobby Brown, 96. Five-time World Series champion with the Yankees. March 25.
G. Gordon Liddy, 90. Politician and radio talk show host. March 30.
APRILPrince Philip, 99. Husband of Queen Elizabeth II. April 9.
DMX, 50. Hip-hop artist. April 9.
Bernard Madoff, 82. Architect of a securities swindle. April 14.
Walter F. Mondale, 93. U.S. vice president. April 19.
Michael Collins, 90. Apollo 11 astronaut. April 28.
MAYOlympia Dukakis, 89. Actress. May 1.
Bobby Unser, 87. Three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500. May 2.
Lloyd Price, 88. Rock ‘n’ roll singer-songwriter. May 3.
Charles Grodin, 86. Actor and writer. May 18.
John Warner, 94. U.S. Senator. Elizabeth Taylor’s sixth husband. May 25.
B.J. Thomas, 78. Grammy-winning singer. May 29.
Gavin MacLeod, 90. Actor. May 29.
JUNEF. Lee Bailey, 87. Attorney in high-profile cases. June 3.
Clarence Williams III, 81. Actor on “The Mod Squad.” June 4.
Ned Beatty, 83. Actor. June 13.
Frank Bonner, 79. Actor on “WKRP in Cincinnati.” June 16.
Donald Rumsfeld, 88. Two-time defense secretary and presidential candidate. June 29.
JULYDusty Hill, 72. Bassist for ZZ Top. July 28.
Ron Popeil, 86. TV pitchman for the Veg-O-Matic, the Pocket Fisherman and Mr. Microphone. July 28.
Carl Levin, 87. U.S. Senator. July 29.
AUGUSTRichard Trumka, 72. President of AFL-CIO. Aug. 5.
Markie Post, 70. Actress of “Night Court.” Aug. 7.
Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, 70. Founding member of Kool & the Gang. Aug. 7.
Bobby Bowden, 91. Hall of Fame Florida State coach. Aug. 8.
Maki Kaji, 69. Sudoku creator. Aug. 10.
Tom T. Hall, 85. Singer, songwriter of “Harper Valley P.T.A.”. Aug. 20.
Don Everly, 84. Singer with Everly Brothers. Aug. 21.
Charlie Watts, 80. Rolling Stones drummer. Aug. 24.
Ed Asner, 91. American actor. Aug. 29.
SEPTEMBERWillard Scott, 87. NBC weatherman. Sept. 4.
Norm Macdonald, 61. Comedian, writer and performer. Sept. 14.
George Frayne, 77. American musician know for “Hot Rod Lincoln” and “Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette).” Sept. 26.
OCTOBERRonnie Tutt, 83. Drummer for Johnny Cash, Stevie Nicks, Elvis Presley. Oct. 16.
Betty Lynn, 95. Actress who played Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show.” Oct. 16.
Colin Powell, 84. U.S. military man and diplomat.
Peter Scolari, 66. Actor known for Newhart.” Oct. 22.
Mort Sahl, 94. Stand-up comedian. Oct. 26.
NOVEMBERDean Stockwell, 85. Actor in “Quantum Leap” and many films. Nov. 7.
Max Cleland, 79. U.S. senator from Georgia. Nov. 9.
F.W. de Klerk, 85. Nobel Peace Prize winner and South African president. Nov. 11.
Stephen Sondheim, 91. Songwriter for musical theater. Nov. 26.
DECEMBERBob Dole, 98. Senate leader and presidential candidate. Dec. 5.
Al Unser, 82. Four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500. Dec. 9.
Michael Nesmith, 78. The singer-songwriter of The Monkees. Dec. 10.
Anne Rice, 80. Novelist w (“Interview With the Vampire”). Dec. 11.
Vicente Fernández, 81. Mexican musician and singer. Dec. 12.
Johnny Isakson, 76. U.S. senator. Dec. 19.
Desmond Tutu, 90. South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize winner. Dec. 26.
John Madden, 85. The Hall of Fame coach and NFL broadcaster. Dec. 28.
Harry Reid, 82. U.S. Senate majority leader. Dec. 28.
