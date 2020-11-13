This has already been the most active hurricane season in recorded history, but 2020 isn’t done yet. Tropical Storm Iota is expected to form Friday or early Saturday out of a system that’s strengthening in the Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center said.
Iota will be the 30th tropical system of this year and is forecast to intensify rapidly into a hurricane by Friday as it tracks toward Central America.
By the time it makes landfall, Hurricane Iota could be a major hurricane with wind speeds near 110 mph, a life-threatening storm surge and flooding rains in Nicaragua and Honduras, the hurricane center said in its forecast discussion.
Named after the ninth letter of the Greek alphabet, Iota (pronounced ee-oh-tah), isn’t expected to take the same turn to the north that Eta did before hitting Florida earlier this week. It could, however, make the journey into the Pacific Ocean, become a rare crossover storm that gets renamed.
In the Caribbean, Iota could bring heavy rainfall and flooding to portions of Haiti and Jamaica, with possible landslides, forecasters said.
The 2020 hurricane season became the busiest in recorded history when Tropical Storm Theta formed on Nov. 9. Theta is still active in the far eastern Atlantic but is of no immediate threat to land.
Tropical Storm Eta became the first storm of the 2020 hurricane season to make landfall in Florida when it moved over the Florida Keys last Sunday. It made a second landfall just south of Cedar Key on Wednesday.
