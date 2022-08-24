Northwest Classical Academy, a newly opened charter school in Kennesaw celebrated its expansion to seventh and eighth grade classes with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.
NCA opened its doors with classes for kindergarten through sixth grade during the 2021-2022 school year last August. With the addition of the seventh and eighth grade classes, the school will enroll a total of 630 students this school year.
Attendees at the ribbon cutting included Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling, NCA Executive Director and Head of School Matthew Kirby, NCA Principal Matthew Reger, State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, parents and students.
“In our first year, it was amazing to see students from across the region walk through our doors, develop friendships and engage with our curriculum and our talented faculty and staff,” Kirby said in an email. “We have heard from countless parents that their children began to thrive again after facing the difficulties of virtual school.”
NCA will continue to add a grade each year as the current students advance until reaching a full K-12 curriculum, Kirby said. The academy will also be expanding its fine arts program, as well as adding volleyball to the school’s athletics program.
“Our upper school students have the unique opportunity of being our trail blazers and being our first graduating classes,” he said. “This means that they get to help create the culture of the school. Which clubs and sports are started will be determined by the students; advocating for their interests and working with the staff to gain support. We want our students to think creatively about what they want their school to be. We are currently working to gauge interests in our music department for chorus, band and orchestra. Upper school sports currently include cross country, mountain biking, volleyball, basketball, soccer, baseball, track and likely more to be added soon. Clubs will be added in the coming weeks. The school manages its own after school program.”
In addition to growing in class size, NCA has also hired 13 new faculty and staff members to serve the new seventh and eighth grade students.
“We are growing and continue to seek talented teachers and paraprofessionals,” Kirby said.
A majority of NCA students are from Cobb County, though the school has a “statewide attendance zone,” serving students from Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Fulton, Paulding and Clayton Counties, Kirby said. The academy is a tuition-free, public charter school with a mission to develop students in mind and character through a classical, content-rich curriculum that emphasizes virtuous living, traditional learning and civic responsibility.
“All students in Georgia are invited to apply, and no entrance testing is required,” he said. “Students are enrolled on a first come, first served basis as seats become available. The school has a waitlist of more than 1,200 students. In grades where the demand exceeds the number of available seats, enrollment is determined by lottery. In accordance with state charter school law, NCA offers enrollment preference to the students of its full-time employees, board members, and siblings.”
