Holy Innocents’ Joe Sapone (1387) leads the pack on his way to the Class A Private boys’ individual title at the Georgia High School Association state cross country championships last November. Sapone will try for another state title – this time in Class AAAA – at this year’s state meet in Carrollton Nov. 4 and 5.
A number of Northside teams and runners are expected to contend for state titles at the Georgia High School Association state cross country championships in Carrollton Nov. 4 and 5.
In the Class AAAAAA boys’ race, North Atlanta and Marist are among the top contenders for the team championship, while Marist sophomore Tommy Latham — who finished third in AAAA last year — is the favorite for the individual title, with three North Atlanta runners — seniors Summer Kirsch and Truman Thompson and junior Teddy Meredith — among the contenders for top spots.
In the AAAAAA girls’ race, last year’s AAAA champion Marist will go for its sixth state championship in seven years, while 2021 AAAAAA champion St. Pius X is aiming for a title in a third classification after winning in AAAA in 2019 and AAAAA in ’20 and ’21.
Marist junior Ruby Little — the 2021 AAAA individual champion — will try to win a second consecutive state title in AAAAAA, while Riverwood senior Alexa Hoppenfeld, St. Pius X senior Hannah Schemmel and North Atlanta junior Catherine Townsend are among the other contenders.
In the AAAA boys’ race, Westminster aims for a sixth consecutive state crown after winning the AAA title the last five years in a row, while last year’s AA champion Pace Academy is also among the other contenders.
Holy Innocents’ senior Joe Sapone aims for a second consecutive individual state title after winning in Class A Private last year. Three Westminster runners — junior Joseph Jacquot and Esfan Daya and freshman Jacob Jacquot — are also expected to contend for top spots.
In the AAAA girls’ race, Pace Academy goes for its third straight state title after winning in AA the last two years, while Westminster tries for a ninth state crown after taking the AAA crown the previous eight years and Lovett is top contender as well.
Pace Academy junior Caroline Hood will try to win the AAAA girls’ individual title after winning in AA in 2021, while Pace sophomore Zahara Bernal and Westminster senior and last year’s AAA champion Palmer Walstad are the other main contenders.
In the Class A, Division I boys’ race, defending champion Whitefield Academy will try to make it two in a row, while Whitefield senior Taylor Wade is among the top contenders individually.
North Springs senior Lottie Chappell is among the main contenders for the AAAAA girls’ individual title, along with junior teammate Natalie Tully.
