POWDER SPRINGS - The Hillgrove girls trailed most of the game, but had one last chance at the end of regulation.
Down one with 5.6 seconds left Aryelle King got the ball at half court. Unable to find an open shooter, King put up a long 3-point attempt and watched the ball bounce in and out of the basket to allow North Paulding to escape with a 55-54 victory on Tuesday.
“North Paulding guard (Aliyah Washington) was killing us in the first half,” Hillgrove coach Susan Milam said. “I felt like in the second half, we did a good job of limiting her looks at the goal. We had a high shooting percentage, and the girls didn’t miss many shots that they took. I am very proud of them for bringing that high intensity that I ask for in the second half.”
Hillgrove (13-8, 4-3) dropped into a third-place tie with North Paulding (14-8, 4-3) in the Region 3AAAAAAA standings. Both teams are one game behind second-place Marietta with three games left to play in the regular season.
After overcoming a 16-point deficit in the second quarter to trail 31-27 at the half, the Lady Hawks came out aggressive in the third quarter. Lauren Render put up a tough bank shot followed by a 3-point play from Amorie Strachan.
The Lady Wolfpack responded at the foul line to go back up three. An inside jumper from Render followed by a Caylie Long layup gave the Lady Hawks their first lead of the game, 34-33, with four minutes left in the third quarter.
There were five lead changes over the remainder of the period. King made a 3 at the top of the arc to give the Lady Hawks their biggest lead of the night at 41-37. An Eleana Harden layup off before the buzzer to Hillgrove in front 43-41 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Lady Hawks' leading scorers were King with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Render finished with 13 points and five boards.
The fourth quarter was a battle at the foul line as both teams played aggressive man-to-man defense. With three minutes left, a layup from Harden and a bank shot from Amaya Harris extended Hillgrove’s lead to 48-45.
After a timeout, North Paulding made a 3 from the top of the arc to take a 53-52 lead with 50 seconds left. Harris responded with an inside jumper to put the Lady Hawks back in front, but fouls put North Paulding back at the line with a chance to regain the lead.
“I thought the adjustments we made at halftime on defense we handled well,” Milam said. “The lesson to be learned here is we didn't manage the ball well in the last minute. We took some low percentage shots that gave them the rebound, and we had some jump ball situations that didn’t go our way. I told the team things happen for a reason, and we just have to learn from what we did here and apply it to the next time we’re in this situation.”
