MARIETTA -- It was one of those games where it seemed North Cobb was clicking on all cylinders, while Walton struggled to get anything going.
The Warriors came into Raider Valley, put their foot on the gas and never let up until they prevailed 33-6 in the Region 5AAAAAAA opener for both teams at Raider Valley.
Walton (4-2, 0-1) had been putting up points in bunches all season, with Jeremy Hecklinski averaging close to 350 yards per game and totaling 18 touchdowns during the first five games.
On Friday, however, North Cobb's secondary made it difficult for Hecklinski to find open targets. He was was limited to 111 yards, completing only 10 of 25 attempts.
However, what set the tone for North Cobb (4-2, 1-0) was each of its four fourth-down attempts in the first half, with two of them going for touchdowns.
The first conversion came on the opening drive of the game, when Nick Grimstead hit James Roe for a 6-yard touchdown. They followed that up with another scoring drive that ended on a 6-yard scamper by Grimstead.
The second fourth-down touchdown came with 11:10 left in the half when Grimstead connected with David Eziomume for a 32-yard touchdown to open up a 19-0 halftime lead.
Meanwhile, Walton made its way to the red zone on its first two drives, but it was denied points. The first ended with a missed 34-yard field goal attempt. The second ended on fourth down when Hecklinski's pass attempt to Cameran Loyd was incomplete in the end zone.
The Raiders missed another field goal as the first half expired.
“We started fast,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “We went down and scored, stopped them and went down and scored again. Our kids never looked back. We were very physical.”
With Walton capable of scoring points quickly, North Cobb could not afford to be complacent once the second half began.
The Warriors added to their lead late in the third quarter when Grimstead completed an 88-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Smith to stretch the lead to 26-0. They added another seven points with 1:11 left in the third on a 37-yard run by David Mbadinga
“You're up 19-0 (at the half), and these guys can score in bunches. Don't let them come out and score,” Queen said. “They're one of the best offenses in the state and have been consistent.”
Grimstead finished with 186 passing yards with three touchdowns. Mbadinga led in rushing with 91 yards on 11 carries.
Walton avoided the shutout late in the fourth when Hecklinski threw a 23-yard touchdown to Matthew Traynor.
Makari Bodiford led Walton with 91 rushing yards on 15 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.