KENNESAW – North Cobb Christian put together an 85-yard scoring drive in the final moments to defeat visiting Monticello, 28-21, on Saturday night at Jacob Dennis Field.
A 2-yard touchdown run by the Eagles’ Ryan Pruitt with 50 seconds remaining in the contest proved to be the difference.
The winning drive began at North Cobb Christian’s 15-yard line with a penalty moving the Eagles back to their own 10. Thirteen plays later, Pruitt was in the end zone. During the possession, Pruitt had a 38-yard run and NCC converted a fourth-and-2 play at Monticello’s 27-yard line.
“I’m proud of our kids,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “We probably weren’t at our best, and give Monticello credit for that, but I just like the way our kids find a way. This was a hard-fought win.”
The game started on Friday but was delayed at the 10:19 mark of the first quarter because of lightning. After waiting almost 2 1/2 hours, it was decided to finish the game on Saturday evening.
“I’ve been through two of those before, once at home and once away,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said of the game, which took more than 26 hours to complete. “It’s always better to be the home team when that happens, and I give Monticello a lot of credit. They made a long trip to come back here and played their tails off.”
The Eagles (3-0), ranked No. 8 in the Class A private-school state rankings, trailed 7-0 with 10:38 to go in the second quarter after the Class AA Hurricanes (0-3) got a 2-yard touchdown run from Keyshawn Ammons.
North Cobb Christian responded when Caleb Cannon raced 46 yards to the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.
The Eagles took their first lead of the night when Levi Brown intercepted a pass and ran it back 48 yards for a touchdown, putting North Cobb Christian up, 14-7.
After a successful onside kick that was recovered by Brown, the Eagles added to their advantage. A 20-yard touchdown scamper from Cannon increased the lead to 21-7. Cannon paced the North Cobb Christian offense by rushing for 117 yards on 16 carries.
Monticello answered with a 4-yard touchdown run by Jaylon Mitchell, trimming its deficit to 21-14 with 1:04 left before halftime.
The Hurricanes started the second half by going 70 yards for a touchdown. Ammons ran 10 yards to tie the contest at 21-21 with 7:05 remaining in the third period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.