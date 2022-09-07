Preparations for this weekend's home game against Samford began for Georgia on Monday, and according to coach Kirby Smart, the team had one of their best practices of the year that day.
He was not as happy with the effort displayed in Tuesday’s practice.
“To be honest, I don't know where we are,” Smart said Tuesday. “ I was really pleased with the way they approached yesterday. We had a lot of competitive periods, and they had a great practice that made a lot of guys better. Today, it was not so enthusiastic. It wasn't to the standard of what we need. We have another day tomorrow to get it better."
Injury updates
Smart also provides some injury updates on several freshman wide receivers, defensive lineman Bear Alexander and more in Tuesday’s post-practice media availability.
There were two players who didn't see much action during fall camp -- freshman wide receivers De’Nylon Morrissette and C.J. Smith, who are both recovering from knee injuries.
“I'm riding them really hard because I have high expectations for them and they can help us,” Smart said. “They each have really good attributes and they both really want to help our team.”
Smart said freshman wide receiver Dillon Bell has practiced and seems to be a little further ahead in the recovery process than Morrissette and Smith.
As for the defensive side of the ball, Smart says that Alexander is “continuing to grow” following shoulder surgery but needs to be “more consistent” in his day to day work.
Freshman linebacker C.J. Washington's injury is not the type of injury that requires rehab, but one that heals on its own. Nevertheless, Washington still shows up to show support for his team.
“He was here today. It's good to see C.J.,” Smart said. “We still haven't given up hope that he can come back, but we're certainly going to take all the precautions necessary before we do bring him back,” Smart said.
Christopher Smith, a senior defensive back who incurred a shoulder injury in last week's game against Oregon, is "perfectly fine," according to Smart. Freshman defensive back Nyland Green, on the other hand, had difficulty during practice Tuesday due to hamstring discomfort brought from the game.
Young players finding their footing
Second-year outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss and sophomore defensive back Kamari Lassiter also spoke during Tuesday’s media availability.
Lassiter, who played as a reserve linebacker last season and on special teams, made three tackles last Saturday in his first career start against Oregon.
“I had some nerves, but once I started playing with my guys, I relied back on my training," Lassiter said.
Chambliss, a four-star recruit from Carrollton, also saw playing time against Oregon as a reserve linebacker and on the kick coverage unit.
Smart says that Chambliss brings consistency, toughness, and “everything a football coach wants.”
Following practice, Chambliss sticks around to get a few more reps in. His post-practice routine always depends on the team's game plan for that week.
“If I didn't strike good enough, after practice, I will hit the sleds,” Chambliss said. “If I feel like my pass rush was lacking, then I will go hit the pass rush sleds or work with coach after practice.”
