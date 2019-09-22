Mount Paran Christian has a football team that has not played a lot of football.
With the prep football season is entering its sixth week, the Eagles played just two games, both being lopsided victories Our Lady of Mercy and King’s Ridge, respectively.
With both wins being decided at the half, Mount Paran’s starters have averaged just one half of football in each contest and four quarters combined.
The lack of football played this season stemmed from the Eagles having two bye weeks during their first three weeks of the season. While the Eagles knew of this schedule well in advance, they didn’t anticipate that a lightning storm would cancel their home opener two weeks ago against reigning Class A public school runner-up Irwin County.
If there’s a silver lining to all this, the Eagles are not having to deal with injury issues. But with the season nearing its halfway point, the Eagles are ready to get into the routine of playing a game every week.
“It’s tough. We had an early open week and an unfortunate cancellation,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “It’s unusual but the kids are playing well and responding. We might be a little behind in game conditioning, but the good thing is that we are healthy.”
Mount Paran managed to stay productive during the early-season byes. One week, the Eagles went on a four-day retreat to SharpTop Cove, a young life camp in Jasper where they engaged in outdoor activities and devotionals.
Following the retreat, Mount Paran delved right into its preparations for Irwin County, which beat the Eagles 40-20 in last year’s matchup, and Jordan said they appeared ready to play. But once the game was set to begin, lightning was detected in the area. With the storm expected to continue into the early morning hours and Irwin County being four hours from home, the coaches decided to cancel the game.
No longer having to think about Irwin County, the Eagles shifted their focus on their next home game against King’s Ridge. And they showed no rust once they game got under way.
Mount Paran scored six unanswered touchdowns in the first half to put the game out of reach. Quarterback Nico Vangarelli threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns and ran for an additional 84 yards and a touchdown. Sebastian Moss managed 126 yards and two touchdowns on just four catches. And Matthew Moore added a 33-yard touchdown catch in the first half.
The season only gets tougher from here with a trip to Fellowship on the horizon. Against the Paladins, Mount Paran’s starters will find out what kind of second half team they are.
“That’s going to be a test for us, playing football in the third and fourth quarters during a tight game,” Jordan said. “The kids are ready to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.