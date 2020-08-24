Glitches with the video conferencing platform Zoom meant that classes couldn't have live video sessions for many in the Marietta and Cobb school districts Monday morning.
"We have been informed that Zoom is currently experiencing widespread outages. At this time, we are not able to conduct live instruction. We will provide additional information and updates as they become available. Thank you for your patience and understanding," Marietta school district officials told parents in an email alert.
Marietta City Schools spokeswoman Jen Brock told the MDJ some teachers have been able to launch class sessions, but many teachers and families can't connect to the platform. It was not clear when it would be fixed, but Zoom is aware of the issue, she said.
The Cobb County School District also told parents that classes were disrupted by the Zoom outages via social media.
"The problem is being worked on, District staff is in direct contact with Zoom executives, and currently, there is no timetable for its return. We will update our community via social media and email as soon as the situation is resolved," Cobb Schools posted on its Facebook page.
Both districts' online platforms for schoolwork are still functional.
Return for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.