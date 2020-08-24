The Zoom video conferencing platform, which saw glitches nationwide and in parts of Europe Monday, disrupted live video sessions for many in the Cobb and Marietta school districts.
The outages were reported among Cobb and Marietta students and teachers as early as 8 a.m., with the start of the school day. Zoom reported on its status page that the issue was resolved around 11:30 a.m.
Technical issues occurred across the U.S., with the most reports on the East Coast, as well as in Europe, according to the outage monitoring website downdetector.com.
Some teachers were able to launch class sessions, but many teachers and families couldn’t connect to the platform, according to Jen Brock, Marietta City Schools spokesperson.
The Cobb County School District also confirmed that classes were affected by the Zoom outages.
Cobb school board Chair Brad Wheeler told the MDJ he hadn’t heard much from parents and teachers about the outages, but he thought in his experience the Zoom platform has mostly worked well.
“In today’s world, the way things are, the technology needs to work. If it doesn’t, then you’ve got confusion everywhere,” he said.
Both districts' online platforms for schoolwork were still functional, so students were able to communicate with teachers and complete assignments outside of Zoom.
That was important for Tiffany Britt, who has two children at Marietta's West Side Elementary School and is a co-president at the school’s Parent Teacher Association.
“Honestly, it was pretty seamless. The teachers communicated quickly that there was an outage and that the kids should proceed with their videos and their independent work until it was back up. And then they brought it back up quickly and let us know. It was pretty easy to be honest. It didn't affect the kids too much,” she said. “The teachers have done a great job.”
In Marietta, some teachers used alternatives like Google Groups and Microsoft Teams, while administrators worked on a backup plan in case Zoom didn’t work by the next day, MCS Deputy Superintendent Belinda Walters-Brazile said.
“Now that we have experienced that outage, we have to have that ready, so we do have a backup plan moving forward. I feel pretty good about that. It was just a hustle today to put that together,” she said.
Cobb and Marietta school districts started school last week and Aug. 4, respectively, but Monday was the first day of school for other districts, including in Atlanta.
With the new school year, many school districts and businesses are relying on Zoom and similar platforms to reduce the chance of infection by in-person interaction during the pandemic.
Connie Jackson, president of Cobb County Association of Educators, said the Zoom technical issues were “unavoidable” and didn’t reflect on local school districts. She noticed she herself couldn’t connect with Zoom for a non-school related meeting earlier Monday.
“I don’t think that it was that disruptive. I think that teachers and administrators overcame the outage extremely well. I didn’t see a huge backlash,” Jackson said. “Luckily, I think our parents are becoming very adaptive and able to overcome a lot of these short (term) technology issues. As long as you just relax and go with the flow, I think we’re okay.”
- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
