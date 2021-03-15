Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-39 KO MANAGEMENT, INC. (Iglesia Torre Fuerte C.A.P.P., Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from CF and GC to RA-5 for a subdivision in Land Lot 37 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Puckett Drive, east of Mableton Parkway (637 and 667 Puckett Drive).
2. Z-59 TAHMINA A. PATWARY (Tahmina A. Patwary, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to OI for professional office in Land Lot 745 of the 17 District. Located on the west side of Atlanta Road, north of Lee Road (3932 Atlanta Road).
3. Z-3 DARREN MARTIN (Darren E. Martin, owner) requesting rezoning from PSC to R-12 for a single-family residence in Land Lot 699 of the 17 District. Located on the southeast side of Carson Lane, southwest of the intersection of Carson Lane and Atlanta Road (3587 Carson Lane).
4. Z-9 RUTVIK EMIL DMELLO (Tony Safarpour, owner) requesting rezoning from CF and GC to NRC for a convenience store with retail sales in Land Lots 556 and 557 of the 19 District. Located on the southeast side of Austell Road, east of the intersection of Austell Road and East Callaway Road (2695 Austell Road).
5. LUP-9 JOHN R. SMITH (Sara Deal Smith, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow occupancy of an accessory structure in Land Lot 79 of the 18 District. Located on the north side of Old Alabama Road, west of the intersection of Old Alabama Road and Pisgah Road (860 Old Alabama Road).
6. SLUP-1 COLONIAL PIPELINE COMPANY (Colonial Pipeline Company, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for fuel truck loading terminal in Land Lots 862 and 915 of the 19 District. Located at the terminus of Tramore Pointe Parkway, south of the intersection of Tramore Pointe Parkway and East West Connector (no address).3
7. ITEM OB-6-2021 To consider a reduction of lot size for D. Gernatl Homes, LLC for property located at the northwestern intersection of Floyd Road and Anderson Mill Road, in Land Lot 998 of the 19 District (4268 Floyd Road).
8. ITEM OB-9-2021 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Barrett Farm Developers, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-26 of 2017. The property is located at the southwest corner of Ernest Barrett Parkway and Villa Rica Road in Land Lot 173 of the 19 District (985 Villa Rica Road).
9. Z-54 GALAXY CHILDERS LAND LLC (Galaxy Childers Land LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-15 for single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 28 and 51 of the 1 District. Located on the east side of Childers Road, directly across from the terminus of Monet Drive (3442 Childers Road).
10. Z-10 STACEY BAGWELL (Jose R. Medina and Eleuteria Diaz, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, owners) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for a convenience store with fuel and retail sales in Land Lot 15 of the 17 District. Located on the northwest side of Austell Road, south of Millwood Drive (2520 Austell Road).
11. ITEM OB-8-2021 To consider a site plan approval for private streets and private road frontage in an R-20 zoned subdivision for David Pearson Communities, Inc. for property located in Land Lots 162 and 163 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Keheley Drive at Keheley Road (Keheley Drive).
12. ITEM OB-10-2021 To consider a site plan amendment for Crim Development, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-104 of 2007. The property is located on the east side of Powers Ferry Road, north of Terrell Mill Road in Land Lot 924 of the 17 District (1305 Powers Ferry Road).
13. ITEM OB-11-2021 To consider a stipulation amendment for The Margaret A. Keheley Living Trust regarding rezoning application Z-63 of 2018. The property is located on the east side of Holly Springs Road, and on the south side of Davis Road in Land Lots 458, 479, and 480 of the 16 District (2876 Davis Road and 3102 Holly Springs Road).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.