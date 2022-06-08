Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission considered on Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-20 (2022) FRANCISCO PADILLA (Francisco Padilla, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for retail, office in Land Lots 488, 489, and 549 of the 19th District. Located on the northwest side of Powder Springs Road, north of Mellor Lane (1888 Powder Springs Road). APPROVED to LRO.
2. Z-21 (2022) FRANCISCO PADILLA (Francisco Joel Padilla Perez, owner) requesting rezoning from CF to NRC for an office in Land Lot 1214 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of Austell Road, on the south side of Doby Lane (5120 Austell Road). CONTINUED.
3. Z-30 JOSEPH FIAMINGO (Joseph Michael Fiamingo, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LRO for contractor office in Land Lot 421 of the 16th District. Located on the north side of Blackwell Road, across from Fowler Drive (875 Blackwell Road). APPROVED to LPSP.
4. SLUP-8 AUTONATION, INC. (Cobb Barrett Lakes, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for an automobile and truck sales (used or pre-owned) in Land Lot 172 of the 20th District. Located on the west side of Barrett Lakes Boulevard, south of Cobb Place Boulevard (2275 Barrett Lakes Boulevard). APPROVED.
5. Z-83 (2021) ST. BOURKE (M.J. Westmoreland, Westmoreland, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from OS, RM-12 to RM-8 for a townhome community in Land Lots 390 and 391 of the 18th District. Located on the north side of Mableton Parkway, northwest of Hunnicutt Road (6721 Mableton Parkway, 6709, 6773 Rioca Circle). APPROVED.
6. Z-24 (2022) DAVEST ENTERPRISES, LLC (Davest Enterprises, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LRO, NRC to NRC for a personal care home in Land Lot 37 of the 20th District. Located on the southwest side of Cobb Parkway, north of Cedarcrest Road (4707 Cobb Parkway NW). HELD.
7. Z-32 AMADEUS, LLC (Amadeus, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for commercial kitchen, offices, warehouse, event space in Land Lot 637 of the 16th District. Located on the west side of Canton Road, north of Westerly Way (2469 Canton Road). APPROVED.
8. Z-35 MORRISON BUILDING & INVESTMENT, LLC (Morrison Building & Investment, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for commercial in Land Lot 42 of the 18th District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, north of Lee Road (259 Veterans Memorial Highway). HELD.
9. Z-36 DAVID GERNATT (David Gernatt, Trustee of the Shelia Anne Gernatt Irrevocable Trust dated June 19, 2015, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for a single family subdivision in Land Lot 335 of the 20th District. Located on the west side of County Road, at the terminus of Crestworth Lane (286 County Road). HELD.
10. Z-37 SYNERGY INVESTING, LLC (Synergy Investing, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LRO for an office in Land Lots 660 and 661 of the 16th District. Located on the north side of Liberty Hill Road, east of Canton Road, east of Jewell Drive, and at the terminus of Hiawassee Drive (905 Liberty Hill Road). WITHDRAWN.
11. LUP-10 JOSE A ORELLANA (Jose Adelson Orellana, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more vehicles than the code allows in Land Lot 16 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of Birchwood Road and the east side of Walnut Circle (803 Birchwood Road). CONTINUED.
