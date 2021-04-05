Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Planning Commission will consider Tuesday, April 6. This list is published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing, and before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items listed as continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items listed as held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing.
1. Z-14 PEARL RIVER BROTHERS, LLC (Pearl River Brothers LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for a restaurant in Land Lot 733 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Canton Road, at the convergence of Canton Road and Canton Road Connector, south of Kurtz Road, and on the north side of Sylvan Park Drive (2063 Canton Road).
2. Z-20 COBB COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS (Cobb County (Cobb County Board of Commissioners/ Lisa N. Cupid, Chairwoman), owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to LRC for retail and/or office in Land Lot 225 of the 20 District. Located on the east side of Mars Hill Road, south of Stilesboro Road (1660 Mars Hill Road).
3. LPSP-1-2021 COBB COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS (Cobb County, Georgia (Cobb County Board of Commissioners/ Lisa N. Cupid, Chairwoman), owner) requests a Limited Professional Services Permit for professional office in Land Lots 139 and 158 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Corner Road and the west side of Lost Mountain Road at the southwest intersection of Corner Road and Lost Mountain Road (835 Corner Road).
4. LUP-10 PATRICIA DEVERGER (Patricia A. Hines, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a renewal for a childcare learning center in Land Lot 631 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Crest Ridge Circle, south of Crest Ridge Drive (3022 Crest Ridge Circle).
5. LUP-13 ALEXANDER LLABES (Alexander Ryan llambes and Christopher Todd Presley, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for an online candle shop in Land Lot 105 of the 17 District. Located on the west side of Pineland Road, north of Pineland Circle (490 Pineland Road).
6. Z-52 CARL EDWARD DILLS (Aubrey James McMillan, Jr., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for a sign shop in Land Lots 504 and 505 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Six Flags Parkway, west of Queensferry Drive (436 Six Flags Parkway)
7. Z-61 GREEN LINE PARTNERS, LLC (David Stone and Shekinah Stone, Wilma G. Lynam, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RM-8 for townhomes (attached), single-family residential (detached) in Land Lots 182, 183 and 277 of the 18 District. Located on the northwest side of Queen Mill Road, on the eastern end of Mountain Court, south of Mountain Trail, on the north side of Ivey Road (6436 Ivey Road; 6350, 6370 Queen Mill Road).
8. Z-72 NORTH POINT MINISTRIES, INC. (The 'True Vine' Experience Foundation, Inc.; Sara M. Sweeney; Hanna Land Company, Inc., owners) requesting rezoning from LRO, NRC and R-20 to OI, NRC, and RM-8 for church, retail/restaurant, and townhomes in Land Lots 466, 467, 470, and 471 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Shallowford Road, the west side of Johnson Ferry Road, the north and south sides of Waterfront Drive, and the east side of Waterfront Circle (multiple addresses).
9. ROD-1 ATLANTIC REALTY ACQUISITIONS LLC (Sprayberry Crossing Partnership, a Georgia General Partnership; Sandy Brownstone, LLC; Sandy Ten, LLC; Hong Tran and Hanh H. Tran, owners) requesting approval of the Redevelopment Overlay District for a mixed use development in Land Lots 557, 596 and 629 of the 16 District. Located on the southeasterly side of Sandy Plains Road, and on the northerly side of East Piedmont Road (2692 Sandy Plains Road).
10. Z-1 KERLEY FAMILY HOMES, LLC (Westlake/Atlanta Joint Venture, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to FST for townhomes in Land Lot 516 of the 18 District. Located on the southeast side of Blair Bridge Road, northeast side of Riverside Parkway, east of the intersection of Blair Bridge Road and Riverside Parkway (no address).
11. Z-6 LOYD DEVELOPMENT SERVICES (Southern Development Ventures, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from NRC, LRO, and RA-5 to RM-8 for townhomes in Land Lots 297 and 388 of the 18 District. Located on the east side of South Gordon Road, the southwest side of Mableton Parkway, south of the intersection of South Gordon Road and Mableton Parkway, west of Dodgen Road (6590 Mableton Parkway).
12. Z-8 BEAZER HOMES, LLC (Residuary Trust Under The 2010 Everett Family Trust; Lisa Kay Spillane; Patricia P. Giannoni and Kenneth Q. Giannoni, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30, NRC, PSC, and GC to R-15 OSC for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 66, 83, and 84 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Dallas Highway, on the east side of McConnell Road, and on the west side of Lost Mountain Road (750 Lost Mountain Road, 691 McConnell Road).
13. Z-11 VENTURE COMMUNITIES, LLC (SHH Partners, L.P., owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RM-12 for condominiums in Land Lot 854 of the 17 District. Located on the east side of I-75, at the terminus of Leland Drive (no address).
14. Z-12 TRATON, LLC (Lillie J. Johnson, R.A. Johnson, Mary Ellen Johnson Sanford, Sandra Rachel Johnson Perkins and Terry Paul Johnson, owners) requesting rezoning from NRC to RM-8 for a townhome community in Land Lots 627 and 628 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Austell Road, south of Waymar Drive (2818 Austell Road).
15. Z-15 SOON HAN (CCB20 LLC) (CCB20, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to NRC for a health studio in Land Lot 109 of the 16 District. Located on the north side of Woodstock Road, east of York Place (4618 Woodstock Road).
16. Z-18 TWIGS FARMERS MARKET LLC (Boldrick A. Wisdom and Loraine L. Wisdom, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for an undeveloped, wooded lot in Land Lot 869 of the 19 District. Located at the notheast corner of the intersection of Hopkins Road and Powder Springs Road, on the east side of Hopkins Road and on the north side of Powder Springs Road (3815 Hopkins Road).
17. LUP-11 GREGORY D. BROWN (Gregory Dwight Bowen and Robin Elaine Bowen, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for renewal to allow temporary occupancy of an RV in Land Lot 146 of the 20 District. Located on the east side of Mars Hill Church Road, south of Whitt Station Run (2950 Mars Hill Church Road).
18. LUP-12 ANN DOMINGUEZ (Ann C. Dominguez and Genevee M. Roman, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for granite fabrication in Land Lots 6 and 7 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Stout Parkway and the north side of Rolling Meadow Drive, east of Cobalt Drive (5555 Stout Parkway).
