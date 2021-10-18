Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-66 PRAISE HARVEST COMMUNITY CHURCH (James G. Hornsby and Virginia A. Hornsby, owners) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for a church in Land Lot 61 of the 16 District. Located on the north side of Jamerson Road, west of Canton Road (881 Jamerson Road).
2. Z-67 SHADCO-USA, LLC (Shadco-USA, L.L.C., owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to NRC for a restaurant, office in Land Lot 776 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Scufflegrit Road, south of Sandy Plains Road (1830 Scufflegrit Road).
3. ITEM OB-51-2021 To consider a stipulation amendment for Rahim Lalani regarding rezoning application Z-65 of 2004 in Land Lots 221 and 222 of the 17 District. Located on the west side of South Cobb Drive, north of Leader Road (1060 South Cobb Drive).
4. ITEM OB-52-2021 To consider a stipulation amendment for OHC Wigley, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-56 of 2017, for property located at the northern terminus of Wigley Road, north of Summitop Road in Land Lots 26, 27, 46 and 47 of the 16 District (Wigley Road).
5. ITEM OB-53-2021 To consider a reduction of public road frontage from required 75’ to 0’ for Courtney Jackson for property located on the north side of Goodwood Drive, east of Bankstone Drive, in Land Lots 547 and 564 of the 19 District (0 and 2352 Goodwood Drive).
6. ITEM OB-54-2021 To consider a reduction of public road frontage from required 75’ to 0’ and a reduction of required lot size from 80,000 square feet to 54,914 square feet for Janice Overbeck and Gunar Overbeck for GO KONTOR, LLC for property located on the southeasterly side of Allgood Road, west of Smithwood Drive, in Land Lots 883 and 884 of the 16 District (1870 Allgood Road).
7. ITEM OB-55-2021 To consider a reduction of public road frontage from required 75’ to 0’ for Bobby E. Willoughby, Jr. and Elizabeth Kay Swisloski for property located on the south end of Roy Ave, south of Lucky Lane, in Land Lot 263 of the 18 District (Roy Ave).
8. ITEM OB-56-2021 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for West Cobb Senior Living, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-61 of 2017 in Land Lots 331 and 332 of the 20 District. The property is located on the south side of Dallas Highway, the north side of Kennesaw View Drive, west of Sandtown Road (3165 Dallas Highway).
9. ITEM OB-57-2021 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Ray Farmer regarding rezoning application Z-71 and Z-148 of 2006 in Land Lot 694 of the 17 District. The property is located on the east side of Maner Street, north of Cooper Lake Road (4235 Maner Street).
10. Z-72 NORTH POINT MINISTRIES, INC. (The 'True Vine' Experience Foundation, Inc.; Sara M. Sweeney; Hanna Land Company, Inc., owners) requesting rezoning from LRO, NRC and R-20 to LRO, NRC, and FST for church, retail/restaurant, townhomes, and single-family residential in Land Lots 466, 467, 470, and 471 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Shallowford Road, the west side of Johnson Ferry Road, the north and south sides of Waterfront Drive, and the east side of Waterfront Circle (multiple addresses).
11. Z-26 ORCHARDS DEVELOPMENT, LLC (Young Men's Christian Association of Metropolitan Atlanta, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RSL for residential senior living, nonsupportive residential units in Land Lots 914, 915, 958, and 959 of the 16 District. Located on the southeast side of Sewell Mill Road, the southwest side of East Piedmont Road (2394/2424 Sewell Mill Road, unaddressed parcel).
12. Z-54 CHUCK OWUZO (Chukwuma Chuck Owuzo, owner) requesting rezoning from PSC to RM-8 and NRC for a townhome community and retail in Land Lots 621, 638, and 639 of the 19 District. Located on the east side of Powder Springs Road, on the northeast side of Pair Road (Powder Springs Road).
13. Z-60 TLM REALTY (Austell, GA Center LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from PSC, PVC to PVC for a mixed-use development in Land Lot 855 of the 19 District. Located on the southwest side of Hurt Road, the southeast side of Austell Road, on the east side of Brookwood Drive, and on the west side of Floyd Road (Brookwood Drive, 3753 Austell Road).
14. Z-64 BENTLEY COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES LLC (Bentley Commercial Properties, LLC; William Andrew Carter, JR as Trustee of the Residual Trust of James W. Bentley, JR.; Lynn Bentley Taylor and Justin Ottinger; Summerour Properties LLLP, owners) requesting rezoning from R-15 and HI to HI for an auto salvage and storage, used auto parts sales, used auto sales in Land Lot 1137 of the 16 District. Located on the North side of Gresham Road, east of Fairview Street (1471 Gresham Road).
15. LUP-19 LINDA KENNEDY (Linda Kennedy, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a grooming, boarding, daycare, and bakery in Land Lot 40 of the 20 District. Located on the southeast side of Cedarcrest Road, northeast of Governors Towne Drive (6179 Cedarcrest Road).
16. SLUP-8 BENTLEY COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES LLC (Bentley Commercial Properties, LLC; Bentley Farm Properties, LLLP; William Andrew Carter, JR as Trustee of the Residual Trust of James W. Bentley, JR.; Lynn Bentley Taylor and Justin Ottinger; Summerour Properties LLLP, owners) requests a Special Land Use Permit for an auto salvaging and wrecking yards, automobile storage yards and wrecker services, used auto sales in Land Lot 1137 of the 16 District. Located on the North side of Gresham Road, east of Fairview Street (1471 Gresham Road).
17. Z-31 PULTE HOME COMPANY (Thomas M. Phillips and Betty A. Phillips, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15 OSC for single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 303, 304, 345, 346 and 347 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Ebenezer Road, north of the intersection of Ebenezer Road and Blackwell Road (3801 Ebenezer Road).
18. Z-65 HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF NORTHWEST METRO ATLANTA, INC (Cobb County Habitat for Humanity, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15 for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 494 and 495 of the 18 District. Located on the southwest side of Hillcrest Drive, on the southeast side of Ridgefield Drive (153 Hillcrest Drive, 6951, 7001 Ridgecrest Drive).
19. Z-71 RANDALL BROTHERS, LLC (DeFoor Hills, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LI and IF to LI for a retail sale of building materials in Land Lots 961, 965 and 966 of the 17 District. Located on the northeast side of Elizabeth Lane, north of the intersection of South Atlanta Road and Elizabeth Lane (3151 Elizabeth Lane).
20. ITEM OB-48-2021 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Alan Parvinian regarding rezoning application Z-10 of 2016 in Land Lot 1252 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Lower Roswell Road, east of Old Canton Road (3140 Lower Roswell Road).
21. ITEM OB-50-2021 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Brannen Cove, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-41 of 2020 in Land Lot 683 of the 18 District. Located on the northerly side of White Road (A/K/A Bob White Road), southeasterly of Factory Shoals Road (White Road).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.