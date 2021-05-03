Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission will consider Tuesday, May 4. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-52 CARL EDWARD DILLS (Aubrey James McMillan, Jr., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for a sign shop in Land Lots 504 and 505 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Six Flags Parkway, west of Queensferry Drive (436 Six Flags Parkway).
2. Z-61 GREEN LINE PARTNERS, LLC (David Stone and Shekinah Stone, Wilma G. Lynam, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RA-5 and R-20 for single-family residential (detached) in Land Lots 182, 183 and 277 of the 18 District. Located on the northwest side of Queen Mill Road, on the eastern end of Mountain Court, south of Mountain Trail, on the north side of Ivey Road (6436 Ivey Road; 6350, 6370 Queen Mill Road).
3. Z-72 NORTH POINT MINISTRIES, INC. (The 'True Vine' Experience Foundation, Inc.; Sara M. Sweeney; Hanna Land Company, Inc., owners) requesting rezoning from LRO, NRC and R-20 to OI, NRC, and RM-8 for church, retail/restaurant, and townhomes in Land Lots 466, 467, 470, and 471 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Shallowford Road, the west side of Johnson Ferry Road, the north and south sides of Waterfront Drive, and the east side of Waterfront Circle (multiple addresses).
4. ROD-1 ATLANTIC REALTY ACQUISITIONS LLC (Sprayberry Crossing Partnership, a Georgia General Partnership; Sandy Brownstone, LLC; Sandy Ten, LLC; Hong Tran and Hanh H. Tran, owners) requesting approval of the Redevelopment Overlay District for a mixed use development in Land Lots 557, 596 and 629 of the 16 District. Located on the southeasterly side of Sandy Plains Road, and on the northerly side of East Piedmont Road (2692 Sandy Plains Road).
5. Z-8 BEAZER HOMES, LLC (Residuary Trust Under The 2010 Everett Family Trust; Lisa Kay Spillane; Patricia P. Giannoni and Kenneth Q. Giannoni, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30, NRC, PSC, and GC to R-15 OSC for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 66, 83, and 84 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Dallas Highway, on the east side of McConnell Road, and on the west side of Lost Mountain Road (750 Lost Mountain Road, 691 McConnell Road).
6. Z-18 TWIGS FARMERS MARKET LLC (Boldrick A. Wisdom and Loraine L. Wisdom, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for a grocery store in Land Lot 869 of the 19 District. Located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Hopkins Road and Powder Springs Road, on the east side of Hopkins Road and on the north side of Powder Springs Road (3815 Hopkins Road).
7. Z-19 TRATON, LLC (Werbell Enterprises LLLP, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15 OSC for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 458, 459, and 504 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Macland Road and on the north side of Gaydon Road, west of the intersection of Macland Road and New Macland Road (4321 Macland Road).
8. Z-20 COBB COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS (Cobb County (Cobb County Board of Commissioners/ Lisa N. Cupid, Chairwoman), owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to LRC for retail and/or office in Land Lot 225 of the 20 District. Located on the east side of Mars Hill Road, south of Stilesboro Road (1660 Mars Hill Road).
9. LUP-11 GREGORY D. BROWN (Gregory Dwight Bowen and Robin Elaine Bowen, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for renewal to allow temporary occupancy of an RV in Land Lot 146 of the 20 District. Located on the east side of Mars Hill Church Road, south of Whitt Station Run (2950 Mars Hill Church Road).
10. SLUP-2 DIAMOND TOWERS (Thankful Baptist-Kennesaw, Inc., owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for cellular tower in Land Lot 256 of the 20 District. Located on the southeast side of Kennesaw Due West Road, south of Frank Kirk Road (928 Kennesaw Due West Road).
11. Z-21 SWAMINE LLC (Swamine, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for a package store in Land Lot 866 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Powder Springs Road, on the east side of Sanders Road (2991 Powder Springs Road).
12. Z-23 FIFTY-NINE TWELVE MABLETON PARKWAY, LLC (Fifty-Nine Twelve Mableton Parkway, LLC and Igbo Union Atlanta USA, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from NS, CRC to CRC for commercial retail in Land Lot 78 of the 18 District. Located on the west side of Mableton Parkway, the north side of Old Powder Springs Road, and south of Old Alabama Road (5912 Mableton Parkway, 648 Old Powder Springs Road, unaddressed parcel).
13. Z-24 WUKUAN JIA (Ze Jia, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15 for single-family subdivision in Land Lots 47 and 102 of the 19 District. Located at the terminus of Winding Creek Lane and the terminus of Arbor Forest Drive, west of John Ward Road (1830 Winding Creek Lane).
14. Z-25 THE FURNITURE AND MATTRESS WAREHOUSE LP (The Furniture and Mattress Warehouse LP, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for retail/office in Land Lot 642 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Piedmont Road, on the east side of Bells Ferry Road (Piedmont Road).
15. Z-26 ORCHARDS DEVELOPMENT, LLC (Young Men's Christian Association of Metropolitan Atlanta, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RSL for residential senior living, nonsupportive residential units in Land Lots 914, 915, 958, and 959 of the 16 District. Located on the southeast side of Sewell Mill Road, the southwest side of East Piedmont Road (2394/2424 Sewell Mill Road, unaddressed parcel).
16. LUP-14 SHILOH HILLS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (Shiloh Hills Baptist Church of Cobb County, Inc., owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for educational programs for 3 and 4 year olds in Land Lots 210 and 211 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Hawkins Store Road, on the north side of I-575, east of Bells Ferry Road (260 Hawkins Store Road).
