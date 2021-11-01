Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-25 THE FURNITURE AND MATTRESS WAREHOUSE LP (The Furniture and Mattress Warehouse LP, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for retail/office in Land Lot 642 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Piedmont Road, on the east side of Bells Ferry Road (Piedmont Road).
2. Z-38 WINDSONG PROPERTIES (Ronald H. Mulkey and Lisa L. Mulkey, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to RSL for residential senior living, (nonsupportive residential) in Land Lots 179 and 180 of the 20 District. Located on the south side of Ellis Road, on the east side of Mack Dobbs Road, southeast of the intersection of Ellis Road and Mack Dobbs Road (3180 Ellis Road).
3. Z-48 RAY MURPHY (Ray Murphy, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to LI for a towing and automotive wrecker service in Land Lots 154 and 155 of the 17 District. Located on the northwest side of Austell Road, at the terminus of Austell Circle (1818, 1830 Austell Road).
4. Z-56 TRATON, LLC (Calvert Investments, LLLP, owner) requesting rezoning from LI to FST for a townhome community in Land Lot 1216 of the 19 District. Located at the southern terminus of South Cobb School Road, the southern terminus of Linda Vista Drive, and the eastern terminus of Leila Street (South Cobb School Road).
5. Z-70 PG INVESTCO, LLC (Regal GA, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RRC for a multifamily residential community in Land Lots 508, 509, 572 and 573 of the 16 District. Located on the north side of Town Center Drive, north of the intersection of Mall 5 Road, on the west side of I-575 (2795 Town Center Drive).
6. Z-72 SERIOUS TREE SERVICES LLC C/O WILLIAM MAZARIEGOS (Serious Tree Services, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC and R-80 to HI for tree processing in Land Lot 911 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Flint Hill Road, on the west side of Sanders Road (3969, 3989 Flint Hill Road).
7. SLUP-3 RAY MURPHY (Ray Murphy, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a towing and automotive wrecker service in Land Lots 154 and 155 of the 17 District. Located on the northwest side of Austell Road, at the terminus of Austell Circle (1818, 1830 Austell Road).
8. SLUP-9 SERIOUS TREE SERVICES LLC C/O WILLIAM MAZARIEGOS (Serious Tree Services, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for tree processing (chipping, grinding, reduction of material) in Land Lot 911 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Flint Hill Road, on the west side of Sanders Road (3969, 3989 Flint Hill Road).
9. Z-73 INVGRP 3 LLC (Laurel Properties LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RA-4 for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 626 and 627 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Marneil Drive, south of Post Oak Tritt Road (2454 Marneil Drive).
10. Z-77 BLUE RIVER DEVELOPMENT LLC (Linda D. Mayes (Whatley), owner) requesting rezoning from RSL to RA-6 for a townhome community in Land Lot 208 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Saine Drive, on the west side of Sandtown Road, on the northwest side of Austell Road (65 Saine Drive, 1564 Sandtown Road, 1582, 1586 Austell Road).
11. Z-78 ST. BENEDICT’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from OI, R-20 to OI for a school in Land Lot 695 of the 17 District. Located on the east and north side of Daniel Street, on the west side of Cooper Lake Road (2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road).
12. LUP-21 EVANGELOS M. AND JOYCE B. DEMESTIHAS (Evangelos M. Demestihas and Joyce B. Demestihas, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self service storage facility in Land Lot 379 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Knight Road, north of the termination of Knight Lane (3550 Knight Road).
13. SLUP-11 ST. BENEDICT’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a school in Land Lot 695 of the 17 District. Located on the east and north side of Daniel Street, on the west side of Cooper Lake Road (2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road).
