Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. LUP-20 THIAGO SANTOS (Thiago Santos and Kellyta Santos, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for outdoor photography in Land Lots 103 and 126 of the 20 District. Located on the north side of Old 41 Highway, west of Kimberly Road (3178 Old 41 Highway). APPROVED.
2. LPSP-2 MARGARITA ZAZUETA (Mark Vizcarra and Margarita Zazueta, owner) requests a Limited Professional Services Permit for a beauty salon in Land Lot 231 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Windy Hill Road and on the west side of Charles Rogers Road (332 Windy Hill Road). APPROVED.
3. Z-23 FIFTY-NINE TWELVE MABLETON PARKWAY, LLC (Fifty-Nine Twelve Mableton Parkway, LLC and Igbo Union Atlanta USA, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from NS, CRC to CRC for commercial retail in Land Lot 78 of the 18 District. Located on the west side of Mableton Parkway, the north side of Old Powder Springs Road, and south of Old Alabama Road (5912 Mableton Parkway, 648 Old Powder Springs Road, unaddressed parcel). APPROVED AS NRC.
4. Z-31 PULTE HOME COMPANY (Thomas M. Phillips and Betty A. Phillips, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15 OSC for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 303, 304, 345, 346 and 347 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Ebenezer Road, north of the intersection of Ebenezer Road and Blackwell Road (3801 Ebenezer Road). APPROVED.
5. Z-38 WINDSONG PROPERTIES (Ronald H. Mulkey and Lisa L. Mulkey, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to RSL for residential senior living, (nonsupportive residential) in Land Lots 179 and 180 of the 20 District. Located on the south side of Ellis Road, on the east side of Mack Dobbs Road, southeast of the intersection of Ellis Road and Mack Dobbs Road (3180 Ellis Road). HELD.
6. Z-53 QUINTUS DEVELOPMENT L.P. (The George A. Montgomery Grantor Trust, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RRC a for multifamily residential community in Land Lots 717 and 724 of the 16 District. Located at the terminus of Roberts Court, west of I-575, east of I-75 (unaddressed parcels). APPROVED.
7. Z-54 CHUCK OWUZO (Chukwuma Chuck Owuzo, owner) requesting rezoning from PSC to RM-8 and NRC for a townhome community and retail in Land Lots 621, 638, and 639 of the 19 District. Located on the east side of Powder Springs Road, on the northeast side of Pair Road (Powder Springs Road). HELD.
8. Z-56 TRATON LLC (Calvert Investments, LLLP, owner) requesting rezoning from LI to FST for a townhome community in Land Lot 1216 of the 19 District. Located at the southern terminus of South Cobb School Road, the southern terminus of Linda Vista Drive, and the eastern terminus of Leila Street (South Cobb School Road). CONTINUED.
9. Z-60 TLM REALTY (Austell, GA Center LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from PSC, PVC to PVC for a mixed-use development in Land Lot 855 of the 19 District. Located on the southwest side of Hurt Road, the southeast side of Austell Road, on the east side of Brookwood Drive, and on the west side of Floyd Road (Brookwood Drive, 3753 Austell Road). HELD.
10. Z-61 BLUETIGER PROPERTIES, LLC (Wellstar Health System, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from OI to OI for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 224 of the 20 District. Located on the north side Stilesboro Road, on the east side, Dennis Kemp Lane (Stilesboro Road). HELD.
11. Z-62 PERIMETER CONSTRUCTION GROUP, LLC (Mrs. Burma B. Brumbelow, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lot 586 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Moon Road, west of Florence Road (5500 Moon Road). CONTINUED.
12. LUP-19 LINDA KENNEDY (Linda Kennedy, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a grooming, boarding, daycare, and bakery in Land Lot 40 of the 20 District. Located on the southeast side of Cedarcrest Road, northeast of Governors Towne Drive (6179 Cedarcrest Road). HELD.
13. SLUP-7 BLUETIGER PROPERTIES, LLC (Wellstar Health System, Inc., owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 224 of the 20 District. Located on the north side Stilesboro Road, on the east side, Dennis Kemp Lane (Stilesboro Road). HELD.
