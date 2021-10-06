Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-65 HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF NORTHWEST METRO ATLANTA, INC (Cobb County Habitat for Humanity, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15 for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 494 and 495 of the 18 District. Located on the southwest side of Hillcrest Drive, on the southeast side of Ridgefield Drive (153 Hillcrest Drive, 6951, 7001 Ridgecrest Drive). APPROVED.
2. Z-66 PRAISE HARVEST COMMUNITY CHURCH (James G. Hornsby and Virginia A. Hornsby, owners) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for a church in Land Lot 61 of the 16 District. Located on the north side of Jamerson Road, west of Canton Road (881 Jamerson Road). APPROVED.
3. Z-67 SHADCO-USA, LLC (Shadco-USA, L.L.C., owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to NRC for a restaurant, office in Land Lot 776 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Scufflegrit Road, south of Sandy Plains Road (1830 Scufflegrit Road). APPROVED.
4. Z-71 RANDALL BROTHERS, LLC (DeFoor Hills, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LI and IF to LI for a retail sale of building materials in Land Lots 961, 965 and 966 of the 17 District. Located on the northeast side of Elizabeth Lane, north of the intersection of South Atlanta Road and Elizabeth Lane (3151 Elizabeth Lane). APPROVED.
5. Z-38 WINDSONG PROPERTIES (Ronald H. Mulkey and Lisa L. Mulkey, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to RSL for residential senior living, (nonsupportive residential) in Land Lots 179 and 180 of the 20 District. Located on the south side of Ellis Road, on the east side of Mack Dobbs Road, southeast of the intersection of Ellis Road and Mack Dobbs Road (3180 Ellis Road). HELD.
6. Z-61 BLUETIGER PROPERTIES, LLC (Wellstar Health System, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from OI to OI for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 224 of the 20 District. Located on the north side of Stilesboro Road, on the east side of Dennis Kemp Lane (Stilesboro Road). HELD.
7. LUP-19 LINDA KENNEDY (Linda Kennedy, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a grooming, boarding, daycare, and bakery in Land Lot 40 of the 20 District. Located on the southeast side of Cedarcrest Road, northeast of Governors Towne Drive (6179 Cedarcrest Road). DENIED.
8. SLUP-7 BLUETIGER PROPERTIES, LLC (Wellstar Health System, Inc., owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 224 of the 20 District. Located on the north side of Stilesboro Road, on the east side of Dennis Kemp Lane (Stilesboro Road). HELD.
9. Z-54 CHUCK OWUZO (Chukwuma Chuck Owuzo, owner) requesting rezoning from PSC to RM-8 and NRC for a townhome community and retail in Land Lots 621, 638, and 639 of the 19 District. Located on the east side of Powder Springs Road, on the northeast side of Pair Road (Powder Springs Road). APPROVED TO RA-5.
10. Z-56 TRATON, LLC (Calvert Investments, LLLP, owner) requesting rezoning from LI to FST for a townhome community in Land Lot 1216 of the 19 District. Located at the southern terminus of South Cobb School Road, the southern terminus of Linda Vista Drive, and the eastern terminus of Leila Street (South Cobb School Road). HELD.
11. Z-57 STACEY BAGWELL (Leonard M. Spencer, Jr., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to PVC for a mixed-use development in Land Lot 629 of the 19 District. Located on the northeast side of East Callaway Road, south of Austell Road (1028 East Callaway Road). APPROVED.
12. Z-60 TLM REALTY (Austell, GA Center LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from PSC, PVC to PVC for a mixed-use development in Land Lot 855 of the 19 District. Located on the southwest side of Hurt Road, the southeast side of Austell Road, on the east side of Brookwood Drive, and on the west side of Floyd Road (Brookwood Drive, 3753 Austell Road). APPROVED.
13. Z-64 BENTLEY COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES LLC (Bentley Commercial Properties, LLC; William Andrew Carter, JR as Trustee of the Residual Trust of James W. Bentley, JR.; Lynn Bentley Taylor and Justin Ottinger; Summerour Properties LLLP, owners) requesting rezoning from R-15 and HI to HI for an auto salvage and storage, used auto parts sales, used auto sales in Land Lot 1137 of the 16 District. Located on the North side of Gresham Road, east of Fairview Street (1471 Gresham Road). APPROVED.
14. Z-70 PG INVESTCO, LLC (Regal GA, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RRC for a multifamily residential community in Land Lots 508, 509, 572 and 573 of the 16 District. Located on the north side of Town Center Drive, north of the intersection of Mall 5 Road, on the west side of I-575 (2795 Town Center Drive). HELD.
15. Z-72 SERIOUS TREE SERVICES LLC C/O WILLIAM MAZARIEGOS (Serious Tree Services, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC and R-80 to HI for tree processing in Land Lot 911 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Flint Hill Road, on the west side of Sanders Road (3969, 3989 Flint Hill Road). HELD.
16. SLUP-8 BENTLEY COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES LLC (Bentley Commercial Properties, LLC; Bentley Farm Properties, LLLP; William Andrew Carter, JR as Trustee of the Residual Trust of James W. Bentley, JR.; Lynn Bentley Taylor and Justin Ottinger; Summerour Properties LLLP, owners) requests a Special Land Use Permit for an auto salvaging and wrecking yards, automobile storage yards and wrecker services, used auto sales in Land Lot 1137 of the 16 District. Located on the North side of Gresham Road, east of Fairview Street (1471 Gresham Road). APPROVED.
17. SLUP-9 SERIOUS TREE SERVICES LLC C/O WILLIAM MAZARIEGOS (Serious Tree Services, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for tree processing (chipping, grinding, reduction of material) in Land Lot 911 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Flint Hill Road, on the west side of Sanders Road (3969, 3989 Flint Hill Road). HELD.
