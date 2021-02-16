Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-67 YOLANDA CREESE (Julio Hugo Penza Ruso, owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to NRC for barber/beauty shop in Land Lot 1006 of the 19 District. Located on the east side of Austell Road, north of Elmwood Drive (4389 Austell Road). DELETED TO LRC
2. Z-2 HECTOR HERNANDEZ CASTILLO (Hector Javier Hernandez and Maria Fidela Chantaca as Joint Tenants with Right of Survivorship, owners) requesting rezoning from NS to R-15 for a single-family residence in Land Lots 638 and 695 of the 19 District. Located on the southwest side of Pair Road, southeast of the intersection of Pair Road and Powder Way (2229 Pair Road). APPROVED
3. Z-4 KENNETH E. MOORE (Kenneth E. Moore, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and OI to CRC for an office/retail in Land Lot 1019 of the 19 District. Located on the east side of Austell Powder Springs Road, east of the intersection of Austell Powder Springs Road and Smith Drive (4415/4425 Austell Powder Springs Road). DELETED TO NRC
4. Z-5 SIMONE A. SOARES (Aureliano E. Dos Santos and Simone A. Soares, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 and GC to R-20 for a single-family residence in Land Lot 211 of the 20 District. Located on the west side of Lucy Drive, north of the intersection of Lucy Drive and Greers Chapel Road (1745 Lucy Drive). APPROVED
5. Z-7 JOHN GIBSON (Ceton Corporation, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for light automotive repair in Land Lot 85 of the 16 District. Located on the north side of Ecton Drive, the south side of Old Noonday School House Road, west of Canton Road (4706 Ecton Drive). APPROVED
6. LUP-1 GARFIELD MCCOOK (Garfield McCook and Andrea McCook, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (Renewal) for a personal care home in Land Lot 222 of the 20 District. Located on the south side of Stilesboro Road, west of the intersection of Stilesboro Road and Allatoona Lane (4549 Stilesboro Road). APPROVED
7. LUP-2 YOUNG S. UTASH (Michael J. Utash and Young S. Utash, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (Renewal) for clothing alterations, bridal gown sales in Land Lot 126 of the 20 District. Located on the east side of Kimberly Road, north of the intersection Kimberly Road and Old 41 Highway (3230 Kimberly Road). APPROVED
8. Z-54 GALAXY CHILDERS LAND LLC (Galaxy Childers Land LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-15 for single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 28 and 51 of the 1 District. Located on the east side of Childers Road, directly across from the terminus of Monet Drive (3442 Childers Road) CONTINUED
9. Z-70 C S REALTY GROUP, LLC (Hollis Kent Jones and Jennifer Austin Jones, and Seven Springs Investors LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for a residential subdivision in Land Lot 507 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Gaydon Road, west of Old Lost Mountain Road (4760 Gaydon Road). APPROVED
10. LUP-3 LIVING HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH (Living Hope Lutheran Church, Inc., owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (Renewal) for an early childhood learning center in Land Lot 201 of the 20 District. Located at northwest of the intersection of Mack Dobbs Road and Stilesboro Road (3450 Stilesboro Road). APPROVED
11. LUP-6 CAITLIN COSTELLO (Caitlin Costello, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a flower farm and sales in Land Lot 156 of the 1 District. Located on the north side of Sunset Trail, east of Bayliss Drive (5171 Sunset Trail). APPROVED
12. LUP-8 JEFF RANDOL (Jeffrey Randol and Karen Randol, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (Renewal) to allow temporary occupancy of an RV in Land Lot 166 of the 16 District. Located on the southeast side of Remington Court, northeast of the intersection of Remington Court and Trickum Road (2266 Remington Court) APPROVED
13. OB-1-2021 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Dennis Venezia regarding rezoning application Z-56 of 2017. The property is located on the east side of Wigley Road, north of Summitop Road in Land Lot 46 of the 16 District (Wigley Road). APPROVED
14. OB-2-2021 To consider a reduction of lot size for ValuePlus Development, LLC for property located on the north side of Poplar Springs Road, and on the south side of Dallas Highway, in Land Lots 80 of the 19 District (5519 and 5565 Dallas Highway). APPROVED
15.OB-3-2021 To consider a reduction of lot size and public road frontage for Gary and Lorena Southern for property located at the southeastern intersection of Garrison Road and Carnes Drive, in Land Lot 219 of the 17 District (82 and 88 Garrison Road). APPROVED
16. OB-4-2021 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Duncan Land Investments regarding application Z-39 of 2019 for property located in Land Lot 377 of the 16 District. The property is located on the northeastern side of Ebenezer Road at Shaw Road (3520 Ebenezer Road). APPROVED
17. OB-5-2021 To consider a reduction of lot size for Edilene M. Amorim for property located at the southeastern intersection of Scott Drive and Scott Circle, in Land Lot 1242 of the 16 District (113 Scott Drive). APPROVED
18. OB-8-2021 To consider a site plan approval for private streets and private road frontage in an R-20 zoned subdivision for David Pearson Communities, Inc. for property located in Land Lots 162 and 163 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Keheley Drive at Keheley Road (Keheley Drive). CONTINUED
19. LUP-4 JOHN LAY (Gardner-Austell Circle Trust, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more adults and vehicles than the code allows in Land Lots 155 and 156 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Austell Circle, southeast of the intersection of Austell Circle and Austell Road (1943 Austell Circle). DENIED
20. LUP-7 DOUGLAS ROHAN (Douglass B. Rohan and Julia Rohan, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow temporary occupancy of an RV in Land Lot 979 of the 16 District. Located on the southeast side of Nantucket Drive, west of Hidden Hollow Drive (3498 Nantucket Drive). APPROVED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.