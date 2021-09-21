Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. LUP-20 THIAGO SANTOS (Thiago Santos and Kellyta Santos, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for outdoor photography in Land Lots 103 and 126 of the 20 District. Located on the north side of Old 41 Highway, west of Kimberly Road (3178 Old 41 Highway). APPROVED.
2. LPSP-2-2021 MARGARITA ZAZUETA (Mark Vizcarra and Margarita Zazueta, owner) requests a Limited Professional Services Permit for a beauty salon in Land Lot 231 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Windy Hill Road and on the west side of Charles Rogers Road (332 Windy Hill Road). APPROVED.
3. ITEM OB-44-2021 To consider a reduction of public road frontage on Lot 1 from 75’ to 15’, and from 75’ to 0’ for lots 2-4, access on a gravel driveway, and other setback variances for existing structures shown on the site plan for Irene Clackum for property located at the northern terminus of Trail Road, north of Midway Road, in Land Lot 311 of the 20 District (226 Trail Road). APPROVED.
4. ITEM OB-46-2021 To consider a reduction of public road frontage from required 75’ to 20’ for Ashley Newman for property located on the southside of Liberty Hill Road, west of Morgan Road, in Land Lot 662 of the 16 District (1180 Liberty Hill Road). APPROVED.
5. ITEM OB-47-2021 To consider a stipulation amendment for PGA Tramore, LLC regarding rezoning applications Z-21 and Z-22 of 2013 in Land Lot 861 of the 19 District. Located on the east side of Tramore Pointe Parkway, southwest of the East-West Connector (3771 and 3781 Tramore Pointe Parkway). APPROVED.
6. ITEM OB-49-2021 To consider a stipulation amendment for David Pearson Communities, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-71 of 2020 in Land Lots 736 and 777 of the 16 District. Located at the north end of Ross Road, northwest of Sandy Plains Road (Ross Road). APPROVED.
7. Z-28 PRESTWICK DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC (Bobby Coleman and Paul Coleman, as Joint Tenants with Rights of Survivorship; CP 4900 Floyd, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20, NRC to RM-12 for multifamily residential, retail in Land Lots 31 and 32 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of White Boulevard, on the west side of Floyd Road, at the terminus of Nickajack Road, and at the terminus of Green Valley Road (4900 Floyd Road, 4915 White Boulevard). APPROVED.
8. Z-72 NORTH POINT MINISTRIES, INC. (The 'True Vine' Experience Foundation, Inc.; Sara M. Sweeney; Hanna Land Company, Inc., owners) requesting rezoning from LRO, NRC and R-20 to LRO, NRC, and FST for church, retail/restaurant, townhomes, and single-family residential in Land Lots 466, 467, 470, and 471 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Shallowford Road, the west side of Johnson Ferry Road, the north and south sides of Waterfront Drive, and the east side of Waterfront Circle (multiple addresses). HELD.
9. Z-23 FIFTY-NINE TWELVE MABLETON PARKWAY, LLC (Fifty-Nine Twelve Mableton Parkway, LLC and Igbo Union Atlanta USA, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from NS, CRC to CRC for commercial retail in Land Lot 78 of the 18 District. Located on the west side of Mableton Parkway, the north side of Old Powder Springs Road, and south of Old Alabama Road (5912 Mableton Parkway, 648 Old Powder Springs Road, unaddressed parcel). APPROVED.
10. Z-26 ORCHARDS DEVELOPMENT, LLC (Young Men's Christian Association of Metropolitan Atlanta, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RSL for residential senior living, nonsupportive residential units in Land Lots 914, 915, 958, and 959 of the 16 District. Located on the southeast side of Sewell Mill Road, the southwest side of East Piedmont Road (2394/2424 Sewell Mill Road, unaddressed parcel). CONTINUED.
11. Z-31 PULTE HOME COMPANY (Thomas M. Phillips and Betty A. Phillips, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15 OSC for single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 303, 304, 345, 346 and 347 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Ebenezer Road, north of the intersection of Ebenezer Road and Blackwell Road (3801 Ebenezer Road). HELD.
12. Z-40 BRAZOS-HICKS, LLC (The Totherow Family Trust, James Cecil Pickens & Merlene Pickens, Randall P. Shulin, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RA-5 for single-family subdivision in Land Lots 27 and 28 of the 17 District. Located on the north side of Concord Road, on the east and west side of Brazos Drive, on the east side of Hicks Road (4380, 4421, 4470 Brazos Drive; 4365 Hicks Road; 780, 820 Concord Road). APPROVED TO R-15 OSC.
13. ITEM OB-45-2021 To consider a request for a site plan and stipulation amendment for Abbas Heidari regarding Other Business application OB-12 of 2020 for property located on the southeast side of Paper Mill Road, east of Gateside Place in Land Lots 5, 6 and 74 of the 1 District. APPROVED.
14. ITEM OB-48-2021 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Alan Parvinian regarding rezoning application Z-10 of 2016 in Land Lot 1252 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Lower Roswell Road, east of Old Canton Road (3140 Lower Roswell Road). CONTINUED.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.