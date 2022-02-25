Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-1 (2022) PULTE HOME COMPANY (Marie F. Johnson, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-15, OSC for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 62 and 87 of the 19th District. Located on the west side of Midway Road, south of Dallas Highway (636 Midway Road).
2. Z-5 (2022) HUI PING SCHNEIDER/ AMERICA 101, LLC (America 101, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RD for a duplex in Land Lot 85 of the 16th District. Located on the north side of Old Noonday School House Road, west of Canton Road (913 A-0 Old Noonday School Road).
3. Z-14 CM HOLDING COMPANY, LLC (Johnny L. Roper, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to O&I for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lots 28, 29, 329 of the 19th 20th and District. Located on the north side of Dallas Highway, east of Ernest Barrett Parkway (2250 Dallas Highway).
4. Z-15 KASHIF RANA (Aarish Group of Investment, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for a convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lot 296 of the 20th District. Located on the northeast side of Due West Road, northwest of Burnt Hickory Road, and at the terminus of Burnt Hickory Way (3800 Due West Road).
5. SLUP-4 CM HOLDING COMPANY, LLC (Johnny L. Roper, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lots 28, 29 and 329 of the 19th and 20th District. Located on the north side of Dallas Highway, east of Ernest Barrett Parkway (2250 Dallas Highway).
