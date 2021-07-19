Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-22 ORPHEE NWAL (Orphee M Nwal, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for light automotive repair in Land Lots 631 and 702 of the 19 District. Located on the east side of Austell Road, south of Milford Church Road (3011 Austell Road).
2. Z-46 SOUTHEASTERN NATURAL GAS SERVICES OF ROME, INC. (Allen Kean, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for special contractor in Land Lot 22 of the 18 District. Located on the west side of Joe Jerkins Boulevard, north of Humphries Hill Road (Joe Jerkins Boulevard).
3. Z-49 ROSALIO RANGEL (Rosalio Rangel, owner) requesting rezoning from OI to NRC for fence company in Land Lots 60 and 85 of the 17 District. Located on the northwest side of Austell Road, southwest of Chamberlin Circle (2158 Austell Road).
4. SLUP-5 STEIN INVESTMENT GROUP (Georgia Theatre Company II, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for climate controlled self service storage facility in Land Lot 335 and 386 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Gordy Parkway, on the north side of Shallowford Road (2925 Gordy Parkway, Shallowford Road).
5. ITEM OB-28-2021 To consider amending the site plan for Stein Investment Group regarding rezoning application Z-223 (Evelyn J. Gordy-Rankin) of 1988 and rezoning application Z-95 (Evelyn J. Gordy-Rankin) of 1990, for property located at the northwest intersection of Shallowford Road and Gordy Parkway in Land Lots 335 and 386 of the 16 District (2925 Gordy Parkway).
6. ITEM OB-29-2021 To consider a stipulation amendment for 3D Construction and Renovation, Inc regarding rezoning application Z-74 of 2001, for property located on the east side of Canton Road, and on the north side of Centerview Drive in Land Lot 299 of the 16 District (3778 Canton Road).
7. ITEM OB-34-2021 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Boxwood at Vinings Homeowners Association regarding rezoning application Z-22 of 2016, for property located on the north side of Cooper Lake Drive, west of Atlanta Road in Land Lot 696 of the 17 District (Cooper Lake Drive).
8. ITEM OB-36-2021 To consider a reduction of minimum public road frontage for April Ingraham from 75-feet to 0-feet for Lots 1 and 2. The property is located off a private easement on the south side of Pebblebrook Road, in Land Lot 466 of the 17 District (980 Pebblebrook Road).
9. Z-32 TAYLOR MORRISON OF GEORGIA, LLC (East - West Worship and Conference Center Inc. aka Gospel Harvester Church, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RM-8 for townhome community in Land Lot 847 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Hurt Road, north of the terminus of Story Drive (Hurt Road).
10. Z-40 BRAZOS-HICKS, LLC (The Totherow Family Trust, James Cecil Pickens & Merlene Pickens, Randall P. Shulin, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RA-5 for single-family subdivision in Land Lots 27 and 28 of the 17 District. Located on the north side of Concord Road, on the east and west side of Bezos Drive, on the east side of Hicks Road (4380, 4421, 4470 Brazos Drive; 4365 Hicks Road; 780, 820 Concord Road)
11. Z-41 CENTURY CONSTRUCTION AND TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Century Construction & Technologies, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from GC to CRC for light automotive repair, online furniture sales in Land Lot 1301 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, east of Pinecrest Road (1759 Veterans Memorial Highway).
12. Z-47 STREAMLINE DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS (Galaxy Properties & Investment, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from NRC to NRC for retail auto parts and supply in Land Lot 165 of the 18 District. Located on the southwest side of Veterans Memorial Highway, southeast of Hickory Trail (800 Veterans Memorial Highway).
13. ITEM OB-32-2021 To consider amending the stipulations for Walmart regarding rezoning application Z-169 of 2003, for property located on the west side of Chastain Meadows Parkway, north of Ernest Barrett Parkway in Land Lots 571, 572 and 582 of the 16 District (2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway).
14. ITEM OB-33-2021 To consider a Settlement of Litigation for Parklane Capital II, LLC regarding case Z-23 of 2020. The property is located on the northwest corner of Atlanta Road and Daniel Drive, in Land Lots 421 and 444 of the 17 District (1972 Atlanta Road).
15. ITEM OB-35-2021 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Strategic Development Partners, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-22 of 2008 and Z-99 of 2007 for property located on the east side of White Road, north of Riverside Parkway, in Land Lots 777, 778, 789 and 790 of the 18 District (White Road).
16. ITEM OB-37-2021 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for JEN Georgia 16, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-40 of 2020 for property located on the west side of Wesley Chapel Road, and at the southern terminus of Sweat Creek Run, in Land Lots 184, 185, 248, and 249 of the 16 District (Wesley Chapel Road).
