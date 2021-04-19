Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-1 KERLEY FAMILY HOMES, LLC (Westlake/Atlanta Joint Venture, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to FST for townhomes in Land Lot 516 of the 18 District. Located on the southeast side of Blair Bridge Road, northeast side of Riverside Parkway, east of the intersection of Blair Bridge Road and Riverside Parkway (no address).
2. Z-6 LOYD DEVELOPMENT SERVICES (Southern Development Ventures, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from NRC, LRO, and RA-5 to RM-8 for townhomes in Land Lots 297 and 388 of the 18 District. Located on the east side of South Gordon Road, the southwest side of Mableton Parkway, south of the intersection of South Gordon Road and Mableton Parkway, west of Dodgen Road (6590 Mableton Parkway).
3. Z-12 TRATON, LLC (Lillie J. Johnson, R.A. Johnson, Mary Ellen Johnson Sanford, Sandra Rachel Johnson Perkins and Terry Paul Johnson, owners) requesting rezoning from NRC to RM-8 for a townhome community in Land Lots 627 and 628 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Austell Road, south of Waymar Drive (2818 Austell Road).
4. Z-14 PEARL RIVER BROTHERS, LLC (Pearl River Brothers LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for a restaurant in Land Lot 733 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Canton Road, at the convergence of Canton Road and Canton Road Connector, south of Kurtz Road, and on the north side of Sylvan Park Drive (2063 Canton Road).
5. LPSP-1-2021 COBB COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS (Cobb County, Georgia (Cobb County Board of Commissioners/ Lisa N. Cupid, Chairwoman), owner) requests a Limited Professional Services Permit for professional office in Land Lots 139 and 158 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Corner Road and the west side of Lost Mountain Road at the southwest intersection of Corner Road and Lost Mountain Road (835 Corner Road).
6. LUP-10 PATRICIA DEVERGER (Patricia A. Hines, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a renewal for a childcare learning center in Land Lot 631 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Crest Ridge Circle, south of Crest Ridge Drive (3022 Crest Ridge Circle).
7. LUP-13 ALEXANDER LLABES (Alexander Ryan Llambes and Christopher Todd Presley, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for an online candle shop in Land Lot 105 of the 17 District. Located on the west side of Pineland Road, north of Pineland Circle (490 Pineland Road).
8. ITEM OB-12-2021 To consider stipulation amendment for AT&T by Crown Castle USA Inc. regarding application Z-SLUP-1 of 1999. The property is located on the east side of Sandy Plains Road, north of Kinridge Road in Land Lots 703 and 738 of the 16 District (2100 Sandy Plains Road).
9. ITEM OB-13-2021 To consider a reduction of required lot size for livestock from two-acres to 0.88-acres for Jonathan Tucker for property located on the easterly side of Fox Hollow Parkway, south of Fox Hollow Trace, in Land Lot 1051 of the 16 District (822 Fox Hollow Parkway).
10. ITEM OB-14-2021 To consider a site plan amendment for Security Vault Works, Inc. regarding rezoning application #167 of 1987 (The Oxford Group, Inc.), for property located on the north side of the East West Connector and on the west side of Brookwood Drive in Land Lot 921 of the 19 District (1380 East West Connector).
11. ITEM OB-15-2021 To consider a site plan amendment for CPH, Inc regarding rezoning application Z-104 of 1986 for property located at the southeasterly intersection of Austell Road and Mulkey Road in Land Lot 921 of the 19 District (3951 Austell Road).
12. ITEM OB-18-2021 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Environmental Logistics, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-16 of 2019, for property located on the west side of Shaw Road at Woodrush Drive in Land Lots 489 and 520 of the 16 District (3011 Shaw Road).
13. ITEM OB-19-2021 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Traton, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-71 of 2019, for property located on the southwesterly intersection of Sandy Plains Road and Ebenezer Road in Land Lots 524 and 525 of the 16 District (Sandy Plains Road).
14. Z-11 VENTURE COMMUNITIES, LLC (SHH Partners, L.P., owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RM-12 for condominiums in Land Lot 854 of the 17 District. Located on the east side of I-75, at the terminus of Leland Drive (no address).
15. Z-15 SOON HAN (CCB20 LLC) (CCB20, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to NRC for a health studio in Land Lot 109 of the 16 District. Located on the north side of Woodstock Road, east of York Place (4618 Woodstock Road).
16. LUP-12 ANN DOMINGUEZ (Ann C. Dominguez and Genevee M. Roman, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for granite fabrication in Land Lots 6 and 7 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Stout Parkway and the north side of Rolling Meadow Drive, east of Cobalt Drive (5555 Stout Parkway).
17. ITEM OB-8-2021 To consider a site plan approval for private streets and private road frontage in an R-20 zoned subdivision for David Pearson Communities, Inc. for property located in Land Lots 162 and 163 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Keheley Drive at Keheley Road (Keheley Drive).
18. ITEM OB-16-2021 To consider a reduction of public road frontage for Barbara L. Hartsfield for property located on the north end of Trail Road, northwesterly of Midway Road, in Land Lot 311 of the 20 District (277 Trail Road).
19. ITEM OB-17-2021 To consider a reduction of public road frontage for JW Industrial Holdings, LLC for property located on the east side of Canton Road, north Jamerson Road, in Land Lot 13 of the 16 District (4986 Canton Road).
20. ITEM OB-20-2021 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for The Kroger Company regarding rezoning application Z-12 of 2017, for property located on the west side of Powers Ferry Road, and on the north side of Terrell Mill Road in Land Lots 923 and 924 of the 17 District (1306 Powers Ferry Road).
