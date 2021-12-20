Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-72-2021 SERIOUS TREE SERVICES LLC C/O WILLIAM MAZARIEGOS (Serious Tree Services, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC and R-80 to HI for tree processing in Land Lot 911 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Flint Hill Road, on the west side of Sanders Road (3969, 3989 Flint Hill Road).
2. Z-81-2021 2687 SANDY PLAINS HOLDINGS, LLC (2687 Sandy Plains Holdings, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for a doctor’s office in Land Lot 596 of the 16 District. Located on the northwest side of Sandy Plains Road, northeast of Kinjac Road (2687 Sandy Plains Road).
3. Z-86-2021 SAINTS PARTNERS, LLC (Saints Partners, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC, OI, TS to GC for a convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lot 875 of the 17 District. Located on the north side of Windy Hill Road, on the west side of Leland Drive (2779 Windy Hill Rd).
4. LUP-22-2021 MARLENE GRAHAM (Marlene Graham and Clenton Dayes, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a personal care home in Land Lot 561 of the 16 District. Located on the north side of Piedmont Road, west of Shaw Road (1371 Piedmont Road).
5. OB-50-2021 BRANNEN COVE, LLC To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Brannen Cove, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-41 of 2020 in Land Lot 683 of the 18 District. Located on the northerly side of White Road (A/K/A Bob White Road), southeasterly of Factory Shoals Road (White Road).
6. OB-66-2021 DGH 1125, LLC To consider a reduction of minimum public road frontage from required 50-feet to 7-feet for building 100 (western building), and setback variances as shown on the site plan for DGH 1125, LLC for property located on the south side of Ernest Barrett Parkway, and on the east side of Greers Chapel Road, in Land Lots 208 and 209 of the 20 District (1125 Ernest Barrett Parkway).
7. OB-70-2021 EDENTON HOMEONWERS ASSOCIATION, INC To consider a stipulation amendment for Edenton Homeowners Association, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-57 of 2015 in Land Lots 390 and 391 of the 16 District. Located at the north intersection of Shallowford Road and Wesley Chapel Road, and on the south side of Fricks Road (Shallowford Road).
8. OB-71-2021 PAIGE SHUCKMAN To consider amending the zoning stipulations for Z-43 of 2011 regarding impervious surface for lot 51 (from 35% to 39.46% maximum impervious surface) for Paige Shuckman for property located on the south side of Lulworth Lane, south of Barnhill Drive, in Land Lot 601 of the 16 District (2559 Lulworth Lane).
9. OB-72-2021 CHUCK YOUNG To consider a stipulation amendment for Chuck Young regarding rezoning application Z-28 of 2021 in Land Lots 31 and 32 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of White Boulevard, on the west side of Floyd Road, at the terminus of Nickajack Road, and at the terminus of Green Valley Road (4900 Floyd Road).
10. OB-73-2021 HABITAT OF HUMANITY OF NORTHWEST METRO ATLANTA, INC. To consider a stipulation amendment for Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-65 of 2021 in Land Lots 494 and 495 of the 18 District. Located at the southeast corner of Hillcrest Drive and Ridgefield Drive (Hillcrest Drive).
11. OB-74-2021 WHOY ASSOCIATES, LLC To consider a stipulation amendment for WHOY Associates, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-62 of 2000 in Land Lot 132 of the 20 District. Located at the southeast side of Chastain Road, north of Big Shanty Road (1111 Chastain Road).
12. Z-38-2021 WINDSONG PROPERTIES (Ronald H. Mulkey and Lisa L. Mulkey, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to RSL for residential senior living, nonsupportive residential in Land Lots 179 and 180 of the 20 District. Located on the south side of Ellis Road, on the east side of Mack Dobbs Road, southeast of the intersection of Ellis Road and Mack Dobbs Road (3180 Ellis Road).
13. Z-56-2021 TRATON, LLC (Calvert Investments, LLLP, owner) requesting rezoning from LI to FST for a townhome community in Land Lot 1216 of the 19 District. Located at the southern terminus of South Cobb School Road, the southern terminus of Linda Vista Drive, and the eastern terminus of Leila Street (South Cobb School Road).
14. Z-69-2021 CONNELLY LAND GROUP, LLC (Shares Holding, L.L.C.; SH/Stroud Road, LLC; Bennett Hutchinson, IV, owner) requesting rezoning from R-15 and R-20 to RA-6 for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 391 and 392 of the 18 District. Located on the north side of Hunnicut Road, on the east side of Rioca Circle, northeast of Mableton Parkway (245, 309, 335 Hunnicut Road).
15. Z-73-2021 INVGRP 3 LLC (Laurel Properties LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RA-4 for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 626 and 627 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Marneil Drive, south of Post Oak Tritt Road (2454 Marneil Drive).
16. Z-78-2021 ST. BENEDICT'S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from OI, R-20 to OI for a school in Land Lot 695 of the 17 District. Located on the east and north side of Daniel Street, on the west side of Cooper Lake Road (2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road).
17. SLUP-11-2021 ST. BENEDICT'S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a school in Land Lot 695 of the 17 District. Located on the east and north side of Daniel Street, on the west side of Cooper Lake Road (2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road).
18. Z-82-2021 CM HOLDING COMPANY, LLC (Kofer Properties, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from CRC, LRO to CRC for restaurants and light auto repair in Land Lot 58 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Windy Hill Road, on the west side of Arkose Drive (749 Windy Hill Road, 2410 Arkose Drive).
19. Z-84-2021 ST. BOURKE (West Holdings I, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from PRD to R-20 for a single-family subdivision in Land Lot 265 of the 20 District. Located on the south side of Fords Road, west of Red Rock Road (5959 Fords Road).
20. Z-85-2021 LOT ONE HOMES (The Edna E. Miller Revocable Trust, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RA-5 for single-family subdivision in Land Lots 455 and 482 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Trickum Road, north of Sandy Plains Road (3150 Trickum Road).
21. Z-89-2021 TYLER CHANDLER HOMES, LLC (Estate of Ronald Goldin Jones, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RSL for a residential senior living, nonsupportive in Land Lot 979 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Austell Powder Springs Road, south of Old Austell Road (4210 Austell Powder Springs Road).
22. OB-75-2021 MT BETHEL CHRISTAIN ACADEMY, INC. To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Mt. Bethel Christian Academy, Inc. regarding case SLUP-11 (Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Inc.) of 2013. The property is located on the north side of Post Oak Tritt Road, west of Holly Springs Road, in Land Lots 599, 600, 625 and 626 of the 16 District (2509 Post Oak Tritt Road).
