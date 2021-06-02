Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-35 BARTLETT HEATING & COOLING, INC. (Keith H. Bynum, Sr., owner) requesting rezoning from GC to LI for HVAC contractor and office in Land Lot 285 of the 17 District. Located on the southeast side of South Cobb Drive, southwest of the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Pearl Street (825 South Cobb Drive). APPROVED.
2. LUP-15 MARILYN BRAGG (Marilyn E. Bragg, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for personal care home in Land Lots 688, 689 and 719 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Avondale Parkway, on the north side of Macedonia Road (3144 Macedonia Road). APPROVED.
3. LUP-16 WEST COBB OFFICE INVESTORS LLC (West Cobb Office Investors, LLC, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a dance studio in Land Lot 241 of the 20 District. Located on the west side of Kennesaw Due West Road, south of the convergence of Kennesaw Due West Road and Stilesboro Road (1483 Kennesaw Due West Road). APPROVED.
4. LUP-17 SANDY CLOUGH (Sandra L. Clough and Richard C. Clough, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for an artist’s studio, storage of art prints in Land Lot 336 of the 20 District. Located on the west side of Trail Road, north of the intersection of Trail Road and Midway Road (25 Trail Road). APPROVED.
5. ROD-1 ATLANTIC REALTY ACQUISITIONS LLC (Sprayberry Crossing Partnership, a Georgia General Partnership; Sandy Brownstone, LLC; Sandy Ten, LLC; Hong Tran and Hanh H. Tran, owners) requesting approval of the Redevelopment Overlay District for a mixed use development in Land Lots 557, 596 and 629 of the 16 District. Located on the southeasterly side of Sandy Plains Road, and on the northerly side of East Piedmont Road (2692 Sandy Plains Road). ADVANCED WITHOUT RECOMMENDATION.
6. Z-25 THE FURNITURE AND MATTRESS WAREHOUSE LP (The Furniture and Mattress Warehouse LP, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for retail/office in Land Lot 642 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Piedmont Road, on the east side of Bells Ferry Road (Piedmont Road). HELD.
7. Z-27 KCG DEVELOPMENT, LLC (Lester C. Wiley, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RM-12 for residential multifamily in Land Lot 54 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Smyrna Powder Springs Road, west of Harris Road (675 Smyrna Powder Springs Road). HELD.
8. SLUP-2 DIAMOND TOWERS (Thankful Baptist-Kennesaw, Inc., owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for cellular tower in Land Lot 256 of the 20 District. Located on the southeast side of Kennesaw Due West Road, south of Frank Kirk Road (928 Kennesaw Due West Road). ADVANCED WITHOUT RECOMMENDATION.
9. Z-29 LASHUNDRA HENRY (Swinc LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LRC for tutorial center in Land Lot 205 of the 17 District. Located on the west side of Olive Springs Road, north of Pat Mell Road (2048 Olive Springs Road). APPROVED.
10. Z-30 BONAVENTURE INVESTMENTS, LLC/DAVID F. COOPER (Vision Landworks, LLC; Esther L. King; Arch Properties, Inc.; Teresa Lee-Kay; Teresa Kay Lee, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20, TS, NS, LI to RM-12 for multifamily residential in Land Lots 593, 594, 603, 604 and 605 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Cityview Drive, on the north side of I-20, northeast of Riverside Parkway (Cityview Drive). HELD.
11. Z-32 TAYLOR MORRISON OF GEORGIA, LLC (East — West Worship and Conference Center Inc. aka Gospel Harvester Church, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RM-8 for townhome community in Land Lot 847 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Hurt Road, north of the terminus of Story Drive (Hurt Road). CONTINUED.
12. Z-34 MY PROPERTY GROUP LLC (Lewis Farrell White, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to LI for contracting office, parking, and storage in Land Lots 867 and 910 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Flint Hill Road, on the south side of Powder Springs Road, east of the intersection of Flint Hill Road and Powder Springs Road (3949 Flint Hill Road). APPROVED TO NEIGHBORHOOD RETAIL COMMERCIAL.
13. Z-36 TBR COBB PARKWAY, LLC (JES Cobb Parkway, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC, NS to CRC for retail and restaurants in Land Lots 948 and 949 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Cobb Parkway, on the east side of Akers Mill Road, at the southeast intersection of Cobb Parkway and Akers Mill Road (2952 Cobb Parkway). HELD.
14. Z-37 NORTH GEORGIA TIMBER, LLC (NGT Investments LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from OI to HI for storage and transportation of landscape material in Land Lot 1137 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Fairview Street, north of the intersection of Fairview Street and Gresham Road (111 Fairview Street). HELD.
