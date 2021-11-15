Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-74 GLENNIS F. WILLIS (Mrs. Glennis Fricks Willis, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for single-family homes in Land Lots 184 and 185 of the 16th District. Located on the west side of Wesley Chapel Road, south of Chapel Grove Drive (Wesley Chapel Road).
2. Z-75 7435 FACTORY SHOALS ROAD, LLC (David Wine, 7435 Factory Shoals Road, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LI to LI for truck staging and parking in Land Lots 610 and 683 of the 18th District. Located on the south side of Factory Shoals Road, west of Hartman Road (7485 Factory Shoals Road).
3. Z-76 LOT ONE HOMES, INC. (Hammett-Lassiter Investors, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to RA-5 for a single-family homes in Land Lot 538 of the 16th District. Located on the north side of Lassiter Road, west of Johnson Ferry Road (2860 Lassiter Road).
4. Z-77 BLUE RIVER DEVELOPMENT LLC (Linda D. Mayes (Whatley), owner) requesting rezoning from RSL to RA-6 for a townhome community in Land Lot 208 of the 17th District. Located on the south side of Saine Drive, on the west side of Sandtown Road, on the northwest side of Austell Road (65 Saine Drive, 1564 Sandtown Road, 1582, 1586 Austell Road).
5. Z-79 FOUNDRY INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC (WG-75 Partnership, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to GC for a climate-controlled selfservice storage facility in land lot 55 of the 20th district. Property is located on the south side of Hickory Grove Road, west of Wade Green Road (Hickory Grove Road).
6. SLUP-10 FOUNDRY INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC (WG-75 Partnership, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self service storage facility in Land Lot 55 of the 20th District. Located on the south side of Hickory Grove Road, west of Wade Green Road (Hickory Grove Road).
7. ITEM OB-48 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Alan Parvinian regarding rezoning application Z-10 of 2016 in Land Lot 1252 of the 16th District. Located on the south side of Lower Roswell Road, east of Old Canton Road (3140 Lower Roswell Road).
8. ITEM OB-59 To consider a stipulation amendment for Brian Mock regarding rezoning application Z-91 of 1994 in Land Lot 26 of the 20th District. Located on the northwesterly side of Baker Road, north of Hickory Grove Road (2595 Baker Road).
9. ITEM OB-60 To consider a reduction of minimum lot size from required 5 acres to 4.53 acres for Bishop Joe L. Spann, Jr. for property located on the south side of Clay Road, west of Wesley Drive, in Land Lot 1090 of the 19th District (3301 Clay Road).
10. ITEM OB-61 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Cumberland Mall, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-42 of 2020 in Land Lots 912, 913, 948 and 949 of the 17th District. The property is located on the south side Cobb Parkway, the north side of Cumberland Boulevard, and the west side of Akers Mill Road (2860 Cumberland Mall SE, 2940 Cobb Parkway).
11. ITEM OB-63 To consider a site plan amendment for Poag Shopping Centers, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-139 of 1999 in Land Lot 333 of the 20th District. Located on the south side of Dallas Highway, east of Casteel Road (3625 Dallas Highway).
12. ITEM OB-64 To consider a site plan amendment for Circle 75 Apartments, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-69 of 2020 in Land Lots 914, 915, 945 and 946 of the 17th District. Located on the southwest side of I-75, northeast of Cobb Parkway, and on the northwest side of I-285 (1000 Circle 75 Parkway).
13. ITEM OB-67 To consider a site plan amendment for Noel Dmello regarding rezoning application Z-10 of 2021 in Land Lot 15 of the 17th District. Located on the northwest side of Austell Road, south of Millwood Drive (2520 Austell Road).
14. ITEM OB-68 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Retail Planning Corporation regarding rezoning application Z-108 of 2000 in Land Lots 73 and 81 of the 1st District. Located on the west side of Johnson Ferry Road, north of Paper Mill Road (35 Johnson Ferry Road).
15. Z-25 THE FURNITURE AND MATTRESS WAREHOUSE LP (The Furniture and Mattress Warehouse LP, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for retail/office in Land Lot 642 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Piedmont Road, on the east side of Bells Ferry Road (Piedmont Road).
16. Z-38 WINDSONG PROPERTIES (Ronald H. Mulkey and Lisa L. Mulkey, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to RSL for residential senior living, nonsupportive residential in Land Lots 179 and 180 of the 20 District. Located on the south side of Ellis Road, on the east side of Mack Dobbs Road, southeast of the intersection of Ellis Road and Mack Dobbs Road (3180 Ellis Road).
17. Z-53 QUINTUS DEVELOPMENT L.P. (The George A. Montgomery Grantor Trust, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RRC a for multifamily residential community in Land Lots 717 and 724 of the 16 District. Located at the terminus of Roberts Court, west of I-575, east of I-75 (unaddressed parcels).
18. Z-56 TRATON, LLC (Calvert Investments, LLLP, owner) requesting rezoning from LI to FST for a townhome community in Land Lot 1216 of the 19 District. Located at the southern terminus of South Cobb School Road, the southern terminus of Linda Vista Drive, and the eastern terminus of Leila Street (South Cobb School Road).
19. Z-57 STACEY BAGWELL (Leonard M. Spencer, Jr., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to PVC for a mixed-use development in Land Lot 629 of the 19 District. Located on the northeast side of East Callaway Road, south of Austell Road (1028 East Callaway Road).
20. Z-70 PG INVESTCO, LLC (Regal GA, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RRC for a multifamily residential community in Land Lots 508, 509, 572 and 573 of the 16 District. Located on the north side of Town Center Drive, north of the intersection of Mall 5 Road, on the west side of I-575 (2795 Town Center Drive).
21. Z-73 INVGRP 3 LLC (Laurel Properties LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RA-4 for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 626 and 627 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Marneil Drive, south of Post Oak Tritt Road (2454 Marneil Drive).
22. LUP-21 EVANGELOS M. AND JOYCE B. DEMESTIHAS (Evangelos M. Demestihas and Joyce B. Demestihas, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self service storage facility in Land Lot 379 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Knight Road, north of the termination of Knight Lane (3550 Knight Road).
23. ITEM OB-38-2021 To consider a reduction of lot size, public road frontage and other variances (see file) for 6M Properties, LLC for property located on the north side of Lakeside Court, east of Lake Drive, in Land Lot 35 of the 20 District (5427 Lakeside Court).
24. ITEM OB-58 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Noel Dmello regarding rezoning application Z-9 of 2021 in Land Lots 556 and 557 of the 19 District. The property is located on the southeast side of Austell Road, east of the intersection of Austell Road and east Callaway Road (2695 Austell Road).
25. ITEM OB-62-2021 To consider a stipulation amendment for Dog School 101, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-43 of 2014 in Land Lot 660 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Canton Road, south of Liberty Hill Road (2288 Canton Road).
26. ITEM OB-65-2021 To consider a stipulation amendment for Mable Oak Development, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-34 of 2017 in Land Lots 1226 and 1291 of the 19 District. Located at the northern terminus of Burrus Lane, at the northwestern terminus of Milton Place, the northern terminus of Lakeview Drive, the eastern end of Mark Lee Drive, and northeast of Veterans Memorial Highway.
27. ITEM OB-69-2021 To consider a stipulation amendment for CS Realty Group, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-70 of 2020 in Land Lot 507 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Gaydon Road, west of Old Lost Mountain Road (4760 Gaydon Road).
