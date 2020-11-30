Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-13 ARTURO MARTINEZ (Iglesia Misionera Roca De Salvacion, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from PSC to NRC for the purpose of a church in Land Lot 190 of the 18 District. Located at the southwest intersection of Mableton Parkway and Boggs Road (6170 and 6190 Mableton Pkwy, and 529 Boggs Road).
2. Z-39 KO MANAGEMENT, INC. (Iglesia Torre Fuerte C.A.P.P., Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from CF and GC to RA-5 for a subdivision in Land Lot 37 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Puckett Drive, east of Mableton Parkway (637 and 667 Puckett Drive).
3. Z-52 CARL EDWARD DILLS (Aubrey James McMillan, Jr., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for a sign shop in Land Lots 504 and 505 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Six Flags Parkway, west of Queensferry Drive (436 Six Flags Parkway).
4. Z-53 THE REVIVE LAND GROUP, LLC (Mableton Pkwy Holdings, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from OI to RM-8 for townhomes, attached in Land Lot 389 of the 18 District. Located on the north side of Mableton Parkway, the east side of Dodgen Road and the west side of Bonanza Trail (no address).
5. Z-54 GALAXY CHILDERS LAND LLC (Galaxy Childers Land LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-15 for single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 28 and 51 of the 1 District. Located on the east side of Childers Road, directly across from the terminus of Monet Drive (3442 Childers Road).
6. Z-65 CHRISTOPHER MCMILLEN (Christopher McMillen, owner) requesting rezoning from OI to CRC for RV trailer sales in Land Lot 372 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Canton Road, and on the north side of Blackwell Circle (3481 Canton Road).
7. Z-66 VALUEPLUS DEVLOPMENT LLC (Peggy Sue Deaver, owner) requesting rezoning from R-80 to R-15 for single-family house in Land Lots 29 and 30 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Old Dallas Road and the south side of Dallas Highway, east of Ellis Preserve Lane (no address).
8. Z-67 YOLANDA CREESE (Julio Hugo Penza Ruso, owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to NRC for barber/beauty shop in Land Lot 1006 of the 19 District. Located on the east side of Austell Road, north of Elmwood Drive (4389 Austell Road).
9. Z-68 RELATED DEVELOPMENT, LLC (SBLO Barrett Pavilion Owner, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from CRC to RRC for multifamily residential in Land Lot 578 of the 16 District. Located at the northern terminus of Cobb Place Lane on the east side of Interstate 75 (2600 Cobb Place Lane).
10. Z-69 SK COMMERCIAL REALTY AND GOLDENROD COMPANIES (The Battery Atlanta Association, Inc.; SA 1100 C75 Land, LLC; SA 1000 C75, LLC; SA 900 C75, LLC; SA 1100 C75, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from OI and GC to RRC for mixed-use (retail, office, hotel, multifamily residential) in Land Lots 914, 915, 945 and 946 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Circle 75 Parkway and on the southwest side of I-75, northeast of Cobb Parkway, northwest of I-285 (900, 1000, 1100 Circle 75 Parkway).
11. Z-70 C S REALTY GROUP, LLC (Hollis Kent Jones and Jennifer Austin Jones, and Seven Springs Investors LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for a residential subdivision in Land Lot 507 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Gaydon Road, west of Old Lost Mountain Road (4760 Gaydon Road).
12. Z-71 DAVID PEARSON COMMUNITIES, INC. (Gilbert Stephens Ledford Estate, Larry Ledford, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to RA-6 for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 736 and 777 of the 16 District. Located at the terminus of Ross Road, northwest of Sandy Plains Road (1944, 1946 Ross Road).
13. Z-74 HWAI YOUNG (Nasrollah Mikail Rostamian 2008 Family Trust dated June 11, 2008, owner) requesting rezoning from NS to NRC for daycare in Land Lots 310 and 339 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Shallowford Road, west of Trickum Road (2358 Shallowford Road).
14. LUP-20 OPEN ARMS GROUP HOME (James B. Barnes and Terri L. Barnes, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (Renewal) for group home in Land Lot 1272 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Lindsey Drive, south of Jamestowne Drive (4474 Lindsey Drive).
15. SLUP-12 THE STONEHAVEN SCHOOL (The Trustees of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, Inc., owners) requests a Special Land Use Permit for school in Land Lot 281 of the 17 District. Located on the west side of Joyner Avenue and the north side of Barber Road (1480 Joyner Avenue).
