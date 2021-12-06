Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-81-2021 2687 SANDY PLAINS HOLDINGS, LLC (2687 Sandy Plains Holdings, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for a doctor’s office in Land Lot 596 of the 16 District. Located on the northwest side of Sandy Plains Road, northeast of Kinjac Road (2687 Sandy Plains Road).
2. Z-86-2021 SAINTS PARTNERS, LLC (Saints Partners, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC, OI, TS to GC for a convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lot 875 of the 17 District. Located on the north side of Windy Hill Road, on the west side of Leland Drive (2779 Windy Hill Rd).
3. LUP-22-2021 MARLENE GRAHAM (Marlene Graham and Clenton Dayes, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a personal care home in Land Lot 561 of the 16 District. Located on the north side of Piedmont Road, west of Shaw Road (1371 Piedmont Road).
4. Z-69-2021 CONNELLY LAND GROUP, LLC (Shares Holding, L.L.C.; SH/Stroud Road, LLC; Bennett Hutchinson, IV, owner) requesting rezoning from R-15 and R-20 to RA-6 for a single-family subdivision in Land Lots 391 and 392 of the 18 District. Located on the north side of Hunnicut Road, on the east side of Rioca Circle, northeast of Mableton Parkway (245, 309, 335 Hunnicut Road).
5. Z-72 SERIOUS TREE SERVICES LLC C/O WILLIAM MAZARIEGOS (Serious Tree Services, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC and R-80 to HI for tree processing in Land Lot 911 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Flint Hill Road, on the west side of Sanders Road (3969, 3989 Flint Hill Road).
6. Z-78-2021 ST. BENEDICT'S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from OI, R-20 to OI for a school in Land Lot 695 of the 17 District. Located on the east and north side of Daniel Street, on the west side of Cooper Lake Road (2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road).
7. SLUP-11-2021 ST. BENEDICT'S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL requests a Special Land Use Permit for a school in Land Lot 695 of the 17 District. Located on the east and north side of Daniel Street, on the west side of Cooper Lake Road (2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road).
8. Z-82-2021 CM HOLDING COMPANY, LLC (Kofer Properties, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from CRC, LRO to CRC for restaurants and light auto repair in Land Lot 58 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Windy Hill Road, on the west side of Arkose Drive (749 Windy Hill Road, 2410 Arkose Drive).
9. Z-83-2021 ST. BOURKE (M.J. Westmoreland, Westmoreland, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from OS to RM-8 for a townhome community in Land Lots 390 and 391 of the 18 District. Located on the north side of Mableton Parkway, northwest of Hunnicut Road (6721 Mableton Parkway).
10. Z-84-2021 ST. BOURKE (West Holdings I, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from PRD to R-20 for a single-family subdivision in Land Lot 265 of the 20 District. Located on the south side of Fords Road, west of Red Rock Road (5959 Fords Road).
11. Z-85-2021 LOT ONE HOMES (The Edna E. Miller Revocable Trust, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RA-5 for single-family subdivision in Land Lots 455 and 482 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Trickum Road, north of Sandy Plains Road (3150 Trickum Road).
12. Z-88-2021 TAYLOR MORRISON OF GEORGIA, LLC (Indus Group, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20, OI to RM-8 for a townhome community in Land Lot 109 of the 17 District. Located on the north side of Veterans Memorial Highway, on the east side of Glore Drive, at the terminus of Camilla Circle (440 Veterans Memorial Highway).
13. Z-89-2021 TYLER CHANDLER HOMES, LLC (Estate of Ronald Goldin Jones, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RSL for a residential senior living, nonsupportive in Land Lot 979 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Austell Powder Springs Road, south of Old Austell Road (4210 Austell Powder Springs Road).
