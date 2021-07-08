Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission considered this week. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-43 DEL LAGO VENTURES, INC (4204, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from NS, R-30 to NRC for commercial, interparcel access in Land Lots 40, 41 and 75 of the 20 District. Located on the east side of Dallas Acworth Highway, south of Cobb Parkway (4204 Dallas Acworth Highway). HELD.
2. Z-49 ROSALIO RANGEL (Rosalio Rangel, owner) requesting rezoning from OI to NRC for fence company in Land Lots 60 and 85 of the 17 District. Located on the northwest side of Austell Road, southwest of Chamberlin Circle (2158 Austell Road). APPROVED.
3. Z-72 NORTH POINT MINISTRIES, INC. (The ‘True Vine’ Experience Foundation, Inc.; Sara M. Sweeney; Hanna Land Company, Inc., owners) requesting rezoning from LRO, NRC and R-20 to LRO, NRC, and FST for church, retail/restaurant, townhomes, and single-family residential in Land Lots 466, 467, 470, and 471 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Shallowford Road, the west side of Johnson Ferry Road, the north and south sides of Waterfront Drive, and the east side of Waterfront Circle (multiple addresses). HELD.
4. Z-22 ORPHEE NWAL (Orphee M. Nwal, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for light automotive repair in Land Lots 631 and 702 of the 19 District. Located on the east side of Austell Road, south of Milford Church Road (3011 Austell Road). APPROVED.
5. Z-25 THE FURNITURE AND MATTRESS WAREHOUSE LP (The Furniture and Mattress Warehouse LP, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for retail/office in Land Lot 642 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Piedmont Road, on the east side of Bells Ferry Road (Piedmont Road). CONTINUED.
6. Z-27 KCG DEVELOPMENT, LLC (Lester C. Wiley, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RM-12 for residential multifamily in Land Lot 54 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Smyrna Powder Springs Road, west of Harris Road (675 Smyrna Powder Springs Road). CONTINUED.
7. Z-28 PRESTWICK DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC (Bobby Coleman and Paul Coleman, as Joint Tenants with Rights of Survivorship; CP 4900 Floyd, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20, NRC to RM-12 for multifamily residential, retail in Land Lots 31 and 32 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of White Boulevard, on the west side of Floyd Road, at the terminus of Nickajack Road, and at the terminus of Green Valley Road (4900 Floyd Road, 4915 White Boulevard). HELD.
8. Z-30 BONAVENTURE INVESTMENTS, LLC/DAVID F. COOPER (Vision Landworks, LLC; Esther L. King; Arch Properties, Inc.; Teresa Lee-Kay; Teresa Kay Lee, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20, TS, NS, LI to RM-12 for multifamily residential in Land Lots 593, 594, 603, 604 and 605 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Cityview Drive, on the north side of I-20, northeast of Riverside Parkway (Cityview Drive). APPROVED.
9. Z-31 PULTE HOME COMPANY (Thomas M. Phillips and Betty A. Phillips, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15 OSC, RA-5 for single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 303, 304, 345, 346 and 347 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Ebenezer Road, north of the intersection of Ebenezer Road and Blackwell Road (3801 Ebenezer Road). HELD.
10. Z-32 TAYLOR MORRISON OF GEORGIA, LLC (East — West Worship and Conference Center Inc. aka Gospel Harvester Church, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RM-8 for townhome community in Land Lot 847 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Hurt Road, north of the terminus of Story Drive (Hurt Road). APPROVED AS RA-6.
11. Z-37 NORTH GEORGIA TIMBER, LLC (NGT Investments LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from OI to HI for storage and transportation of landscape material in Land Lot 1137 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Fairview Street, north of the intersection of Fairview Street and Gresham Road (111 Fairview Street). APPROVED TO LI.
12. Z-38 WINDSONG PROPERTIES (Ronald H. Mulkey and Lisa L. Mulkey, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to RSL for residential senior living, nonsupportive residential in Land Lots 179 and 180 of the 20 District. Located on the south side of Ellis Road, on the east side of Mack Dobbs Road, southeast of the intersection of Ellis Road and Mack Dobbs Road (3180 Ellis Road). HELD.
13. Z-39 CHUCK OWUZO (Chukwuma Chuck Owuzo, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-15 for single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 276 and 277 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Friendship Church Road, on the south of Friendship Church Lane (Friendship Church Road). HELD.
14. Z-40 BRAZOS-HICKS, LLC (The Totherow Family Trust, James Cecil Pickens & Merlene Pickens, Randall P. Shulin, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RA-5 for single-family subdivision in Land Lots 27 and 28 of the 17 District. Located on the north side of Concord Road, on the east and west side of Bezos Drive, on the east side of Hicks Road (4380, 4421, 4470 Brazos Drive; 4365 Hicks Road; 780, 820 Concord Road). APPROVED AS RA-5.
15. SLUP-5 STEIN INVESTMENT GROUP (Georgia Theatre Company II, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for climate controlled self service storage facility in Land Lot 335 and 386 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Gordy Parkway, on the north side of Shallowford Road (2925 Gordy Parkway, Shallowford Road). APPROVED.
16. Z-41 CENTURY CONSTRUCTION AND TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Century Construction & Technologies, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from GC to CRC for light automotive repair in Land Lot 1301 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, east of Pinecrest Road (1759 Veterans Memorial Highway). DENIED.
17. Z-42 SCANNELL PROPERTIES #475, LLC (VKEP-T, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from OI to OS for parking lot for distribution facility in Land Lots 428 and 437 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Chastain Meadows Parkway, south of Chastain Road (Chastain Meadows Parkway). APPROVED.
18. Z-46 SOUTHEASTERN NATURAL GAS SERVICES OF ROME, INC. (Allen Kean, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for special contractor in Land Lot 22 of the 18 District. Located on the west side of Joe Jerkins Boulevard, north of Humphries Hill Road (Joe Jerkins Boulevard). APPROVED.
19. Z-47 STREAMLINE DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS (Galaxy Properties & Investment, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from NRC to NRC for retail auto parts and supply in Land Lot 165 of the 18 District. Located on the southwest side of Veterans Memorial Highway, southeast of Hickory Trail (800 Veterans Memorial Highway). APPROVED AS NRC.
20. Z-48 RAY MURPHY (Ray Murphy, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to LI for commercial automotive in Land Lots 154 and 155 of the 17 District. Located on the northwest side of Austell Road, at the terminus of Austell Circle (1818, 1830 Austell Road). CONTINUED.
21. SLUP-3 RAY MURPHY (Ray Murphy, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for commercial automotive in Land Lots 154 and 155 of the 17 District. Located on the northwest side of Austell Road, at the terminus of Austell Circle (1818, 1830 Austell Road). CONTINUED.
