Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-50 HOWARD YOUNG (Howard Young and Louise W. Young, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to R-20 for single-family residence in Land Lot 865 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Cedar Drive, south of Powder Springs Road (3806 Cedar Drive). APPROVED.
2. Z-52 GLEN ROBINSON CONSTRUCTION (Glen Robinson Construction, LLC, Glen Robinson, Glen P. Robinson, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20, TS, NS, LI to TS for baseball and softball related retail sales, warehousing and light manufacturing in Land Lots 221 and 284 of the 17 District. Located on the north side of Carruth Drive, on the east side of South Cobb Drive (133, 148, 149, 152 Carruth Drive). APPROVED.
3. Z-58 LINDA POWELL (Linda Bates Powell, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for retail and office in Land Lot 277 of the 16 District. Located on the southeast side of Canton Road, at Hawkins Store Road (4016 Canton Road). APPROVED.
4. LUP-18 BURNT HICKORY CHURCH OF CHRIST, INC. (Burnt Hickory Church of Christ, Inc., owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (Renewal) for daycare, preschool facility in Land Lot 291 of the 20 District. Located on the north side of Burnt Hickory Road, west of New Salem Road (2330 Burnt Hickory Road). APPROVED.
5. Z-72 NORTH POINT MINISTRIES, INC. (The ‘True Vine’ Experience Foundation, Inc.; Sara M. Sweeney; Hanna Land Company, Inc., owners) requesting rezoning from LRO, NRC and R-20 to LRO, NRC, and FST for a church, retail/restaurant, townhomes, and single-family residential in Land Lots 466, 467, 470, and 471 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Shallowford Road, the west side of Johnson Ferry Road, the north and south sides of Waterfront Drive, and the east side of Waterfront Circle (multiple addresses). APPROVED.
6. Z-23 FIFTY-NINE TWELVE MABLETON PARKWAY, LLC (Fifty-Nine Twelve Mableton Parkway, LLC and Igbo Union Atlanta USA, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from NS, CRC to CRC for commercial retail in Land Lot 78 of the 18 District. Located on the west side of Mableton Parkway, the north side of Old Powder Springs Road, and south of Old Alabama Road (5912 Mableton Parkway, 648 Old Powder Springs Road, unaddressed parcel). HELD.
7. Z-25 THE FURNITURE AND MATTRESS WAREHOUSE LP (The Furniture and Mattress Warehouse LP, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for retail/office in Land Lot 642 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Piedmont Road, on the east side of Bells Ferry Road (Piedmont Road). CONTINUED.
8. Z-27 KCG DEVELOPMENT, LLC (Lester C. Wiley, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RM-12 for residential multifamily in Land Lot 54 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Smyrna Powder Springs Road, west of Harris Road (675 Smyrna Powder Springs Road). DENIED.
9. Z-28 PRESTWICK DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC (Bobby Coleman and Paul Coleman, as Joint Tenants with Rights of Survivorship; CP 4900 Floyd, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20, NRC to RM-12 for multifamily residential, with retail in Land Lots 31 and 32 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of White Boulevard, on the west side of Floyd Road, at the terminus of Nickajack Road, and at the terminus of Green Valley Road (4900 Floyd Road, 4915 White Boulevard). APPROVED.
10. Z-31 PULTE HOME COMPANY (Thomas M. Phillips and Betty A. Phillips, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15 OSC for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 303, 304, 345, 346 and 347 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Ebenezer Road, north of the intersection of Ebenezer Road and Blackwell Road (3801 Ebenezer Road). CONTINUED.
11. Z-33 MPINGO PROPERTIES, LLC (Raymond Lee Jordan, Jr.; Sarah C. Smith, owners) requesting rezoning from RA-5 to RM-8 for a townhome community in Land Lots 269 and 299 of the 19 District. Located on the southeast side of Factory Shoals Road, southeast of the terminus of Factory Shoals Drive (6475, 6443 Factory Shoals Road). WITHDRAWN WITHOUT PREJUDICE.
12. Z-38 WINDSONG PROPERTIES (Ronald H. Mulkey and Lisa L. Mulkey, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30 to RSL for residential senior living, (nonsupportive residential) in Land Lots 179 and 180 of the 20 District. Located on the south side of Ellis Road, on the east side of Mack Dobbs Road, southeast of the intersection of Ellis Road and Mack Dobbs Road (3180 Ellis Road). HELD.
13. Z-39 CHUCK OWUZO (Chukwuma Chuck Owuzo, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-15 for single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 276 and 277 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Friendship Church Road, on the south of Friendship Church Lane (Friendship Church Road). WITHDRAWN WITHOUT PREJUDICE.
14. Z-43 DEL LAGO VENTURES, INC (4204, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from NS, R-30 to NRC for commercial and interparcel access in Land Lots 40, 41 and 75 of the 20 District. Located on the east side of Dallas Acworth Highway, south of Cobb Parkway (4204 Dallas Acworth Highway). APPROVED.
15. Z-44 WINDSONG PROPERTIES (Fortified Hills Baptist Church, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to RSL for residential senior living, (nonsupportive residential) in Land Lots 79 and 144 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Dallas Highway, on the south side of Old Dallas Road, west of Holland Road (Dallas Highway). CONTINUED.
16. Z-45 B&R INVESTMENTS AND CONSTRUCTION, LLC (Sherri Wilson Johnson, Lynn Wilson Annandale, Jeff Kwan and Christy Kwan, owners) requesting rezoning from R-80 to RSL for residential senior living, supportive residential in Land Lot 463 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Macland Road, and on the west side of Gus Robinson Road (2180 Gus Robinson Road, Macland Road). WITHDRAWN WITHOUT PREJUDICE.
17. Z-48 RAY MURPHY (Ray Murphy, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to LI for a towing and automotive wrecker service in Land Lots 154 and 155 of the 17 District. Located on the northwest side of Austell Road, at the terminus of Austell Circle (1818, 1830 Austell Road). HELD.
18. SLUP-3 RAY MURPHY (Ray Murphy, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a towing and automotive wrecker service in Land Lots 154 and 155 of the 17 District. Located on the northwest side of Austell Road, at the terminus of Austell Circle (1818, 1830 Austell Road). HELD.
18. Z-51 QUIKTRIP CORPORATION, MICHAEL S. BURK (Louise G. Howard Family Investments, L.P., owner) requesting rezoning from TS, R-20 to NRC for convenience store with fuel and retail sales in Land Lots 754 and 759 of the 17 District. Located on the southwest side of South Cobb Drive, on the northwest side of RiverView Road, and on the north side of Manor Road (5322 South Cobb Drive; 2273, 2259 River View Road). DENIED.
19. Z-53 QUINTUS DEVELOPMENT L.P. (The George A. Montgomery Grantor Trust, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RRC a for multifamily residential community in Land Lots 717 and 724 of the 16 District. Located at the terminus of Roberts Court, west of I-575, east of I-75 (unaddressed parcels). HELD.
20. Z-54 CHUCK OWUZO (Chukwuma Chuck Owuzo, owner) requesting rezoning from PSC to RM-8 and NRC for a townhome community and retail in Land Lots 621, 638, and 639 of the 19 District. Located on the east side of Powder Springs Road, on the northeast side of Pair Road (Powder Springs Road). HELD.
21. Z-57 STACEY BAGWELL (Leonard M. Spencer, Jr., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to PVC for a mixed-use development in Land Lot 629 of the 19 District. Located on the northeast side of East Callaway Road, south of Austell Road (1028 East Callaway Road). CONTINUED.
22. Z-59 PICKETT’S MILL, LLC (Gary Tillman and Allen Kennedy, owner) requesting rezoning from NRC to LI for office and specialized van storage in Land Lot 299 of the 17 District. Located on the west side of Old Concord Road, and on the southeastern side of Clay Drive (1868 Old Concord Road). APPROVED.
