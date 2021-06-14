Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-8 BEAZER HOMES, LLC (Residuary Trust Under The 2010 Everett Family Trust; Lisa Kay Spillane; Patricia P. Giannoni and Kenneth Q. Giannoni, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30, NRC, PSC, and GC to R-15 OSC for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 66, 83, and 84 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Dallas Highway, on the east side of McConnell Road, and on the west side of Lost Mountain Road (750 Lost Mountain Road, 691 McConnell Road).
2. Z-29 LASHUNDRA HENRY (Swinc LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LRC for tutorial center in Land Lot 205 of the 17 District. Located on the west side of Olive Springs Road, north of Pat Mell Road (2048 Olive Springs Road).
3. Z-34 MY PROPERTY GROUP LLC (Lewis Farrell White, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to LI for contracting office, parking, and storage in Land Lots 867 and 910 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Flint Hill Road, on the south side of Powder Springs Road, east of the intersection of Flint Hill Road and Powder Springs Road (3949 Flint Hill Road).
4. Z-35 BARTLETT HEATING & COOLING, INC. (Keith H. Bynum, Sr., owner) requesting rezoning from GC to LI for HVAC contractor and office in Land Lot 285 of the 17 District. Located on the southeast side of South Cobb Drive, southwest of the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Pearl Street (825 South Cobb Drive).
5. LUP-15 MARILYN BRAGG (Marilyn E. Bragg, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for personal care home in Land Lots 688, 689 and 719 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Avondale Parkway, on the north side of Macedonia Road (3144 Macedonia Road).
6. LUP-16 WEST COBB OFFICE INVESTORS LLC (West Cobb Office Investors, LLC, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a dance studio in Land Lot 241 of the 20 District. Located on the west side of Kennesaw Due West Road, south of the convergence of Kennesaw Due West Road and Stilesboro Road (1483 Kennesaw Due West Road).
7. LUP-17 SANDY CLOUGH (Sandra L. Clough and Richard C. Clough, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for an artist's studio, storage of art prints in Land Lot 336 of the 20 District. Located on the west side of Trail Road, north of the intersection of Trail Road and Midway Road (25 Trail Road).
8. ITEM OB-31-2021 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Walton Communities, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-27 of 2018, for property located in Land Lot 581 of the 16 District, easterly of Interstate 575, westerly of Chastain Meadows Parkway and northerly of Roberts Trail in Land Lot 581 of the 16 District (Roberts Trail).
9. Z-61 GREEN LINE PARTNERS, LLC (David Stone and Shekinah Stone, Wilma G. Lynam, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RA-5 and R-20 for single-family residential (detached) in Land Lots 182, 183 and 277 of the 18 District. Located on the northwest side of Queen Mill Road, on the eastern end of Mountain Court, south of Mountain Trail, on the north side of Ivey Road (6436 Ivey Road; 6350, 6370 Queen Mill Road).
10. ROD-1 ATLANTIC REALTY ACQUISITIONS LLC (Sprayberry Crossing Partnership, a Georgia General Partnership; Sandy Brownstone, LLC; Sandy Ten, LLC; Hong Tran and Hanh H. Tran, owners) requesting approval of the Redevelopment Overlay District for a mixed use development in Land Lots 557, 596 and 629 of the 16 District. Located on the southeasterly side of Sandy Plains Road, and on the northerly side of East Piedmont Road (2692 Sandy Plains Road).
11. Z-21 SWAMINE LLC (Swamine, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for a package store in Land Lot 866 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Powder Springs Road, on the east side of Sanders Road (2991 Powder Springs Road).
12. Z-26 ORCHARDS DEVELOPMENT, LLC (Young Men's Christian Association of Metropolitan Atlanta, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RSL for residential senior living, nonsupportive residential units in Land Lots 914, 915, 958, and 959 of the 16 District. Located on the southeast side of Sewell Mill Road, the southwest side of East Piedmont Road (2394/2424 Sewell Mill Road, unaddressed parcel).
13. SLUP-2 DIAMOND TOWERS (Thankful Baptist-Kennesaw, Inc., owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for cellular tower in Land Lot 256 of the 20 District. Located on the southeast side of Kennesaw Due West Road, south of Frank Kirk Road (928 Kennesaw Due West Road).
14. ITEM OB-21-2021 To consider a stipulation amendment for OHC Wigley, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-56 of 2017, for property located at the northern terminus of Wigley Road, north of Summitop Road in Land Lots 26, 27, 46 and 47 of the 16 District (Wigley Road).
15. ITEM OB-27-2021 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Siraj Lalani regarding rezoning application Z-57 of 2014, for property located on the southwest corner of South Cobb Drive and Cranfill Road, and on the east side of Oak Street in Land Lot 279 of the 17 District (1750 South Cobb Drive and 222 Cranfill Road).
16. ITEM OB-32-2021 To consider amending the stipulations for Walmart regarding rezoning application Z-169 of 2003, for property located on the west side of Chastain Meadows Parkway, north of Ernest Barrett Parkway in Land Lots 571, 572 and 582 of the 16 District (2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway).
17. ITEM OB-33-2021 To consider a Settlement of Litigation for Parklane Capital II, LLC regarding case Z-23 of 2020. The property is located on the northwest corner of Atlanta Road and Daniel Drive, in Land Lots 421 and 444 of the 17 District (1972 Atlanta Road).
