Zonings near you.

Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission will consider Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-23 PERIMETER CONSTRUCTION GROUP, LLC (Estate of Berma Beatrice Brumbelow, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lot 586 of the 19th District. Located on the north side of Moon Road, west of Florence Road (5500 Moon Road).
2. Z-25 HEALEY WEATHERHOLTZ PROPERTIES (Healey Weatherholtz Village LLLP, 37 Johnson Ferry Road, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from CF, R-80, R-40 to NRC for neighborhood retail in Land Lots 73 and 81 of the 1st District. Located on the west side of Johnson Ferry Road and on the north side of Paper Mill Road (37 Johnson Ferry Road, 255 Village Parkway).
3. SLUP-6 B&E TX LLC (The Nasrollah Mikail Rostamian 2008 Family Trust dated June 11, 2008, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 125 of the 20th District. Located on the south side of Cobb Parkway, the east side of Jim Owens Road, and the north side of New Rutledge Road (3030 Jim Owens Road).
4. OB-20-2022 (The Nasrollah Mikail Rostamian 2008 Family Trust dated June 11, 2008, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a climate controlled self storage in Land Lot 125 of the 20th District. Located on the south side of Cobb Parkway, the east side of Jim Owens Road, and the north side of New Rutledge Road (3030 Jim Owens Road).
5. OB-21-2022 ARYLESSENCE, INC. To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Arylessence, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-155 of 2004, for property located on the north and west sides of Lake Drive, south of Jamerson in Land Lot 86 of the 16th District (1091 Lake Dive).
6. OB-23-2022 — HOWELL COOP LLC To consider a stipulation amendment for Howell Coop, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-50 of 1997 and #213 of 1983, for property located on the north side of Barrett Creek Parkway, west of Barrett Creek Boulevard in Land Lots 643 and 644 of the 16th District (2500 Barrett Creek Blvd).
7. Z-48 (2021) RAY MURPHY (Ray Murphy, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to LI for an automobile storage yards and wrecker services for damaged or confiscated vehicles in Land Lots 154 and 155 of the 17th District. Located on the northwest side of Austell Road, at the terminus of Austell Circle (1818, 1830 Austell Road).
8. SLUP-3 (2021) RAY MURPHY (Ray Murphy, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for an automobile storage yards and wrecker services for damaged or confiscated vehicles in Land Lots 154 and 155 of the 17th District. Located on the northwest side of Austell Road, at the terminus of Austell Circle (1818, 1830 Austell Road).
9. Z-27 BROWARD DEVELOPMENT (Carol Ann Waddell and Christina Waddell Holcombe, Stephen R. Pendleton and Victoria B. Pendleton, owners) requesting rezoning from GC, R-20 to LI, R-20 for a climate controlled self storage, single family residential lot in Land Lots 405 and 498 of the 18th District. Located on the northeast side of Mableton Parkway and on the southwest side of Cardell Circle, north of Hunnicut Road (6949 Mableton Parkway).
10. LUP-9 STILL FAMILY FARM, LLC (Glenn C. Still and Sarah Still Martin, The Estate of Sarah Still Martin and James Daniel Martin, Martin Family Partnership, LP, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow agritourism, Nature Education, and Conservation Programs in Land Lot 439 of the 19th District. Located on the north side of Macland Road, east of Macland Circle (5630 Macland Road).
11. OB-9-2022 VANDERLANDE INDUSTRIES, INC. To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Vanderlande Industries, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-20 of 2015 for property located on the east side of Chastain Meadows Parkway, and on the west side of Bells Ferry Road in Land Lots 498, 499 and 510 of the 16th District (3054 Chastain Meadows Parkway).
