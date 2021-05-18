Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-52 CARL EDWARD DILLS (Aubrey James McMillan, Jr., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for a sign shop in Land Lots 504 and 505 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Six Flags Parkway, west of Queensferry Drive (436 Six Flags Parkway). APPROVED
2. Z-18 TWIGS FARMERS MARKET LLC (Boldrick A. Wisdom and Loraine L. Wisdom, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for a grocery store in Land Lot 869 of the 19 District. Located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Hopkins Road and Powder Springs Road, on the east side of Hopkins Road and on the north side of Powder Springs Road (3815 Hopkins Road). APPROVED
3. Z-20 COBB COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS (Cobb County (Cobb County Board of Commissioners/ Lisa N. Cupid, Chairwoman), owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to LRC for retail and/or office in Land Lot 225 of the 20 District. Located on the east side of Mars Hill Road, south of Stilesboro Road (1660 Mars Hill Road). APPROVED
4. LUP-11 GREGORY D. BROWN (Gregory Dwight Bowen and Robin Elaine Bowen, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for renewal to allow temporary occupancy of an RV in Land Lot 146 of the 20 District. Located on the east side of Mars Hill Church Road, south of Whitt Station Run (2950 Mars Hill Church Road). APPROVED
5. LUP-14 SHILOH HILLS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (Shiloh Hills Baptist Church of Cobb County, Inc., owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for educational programs for 3 and 4 year olds in Land Lots 210 and 211 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Hawkins Store Road, on the north side of I-575, east of Bells Ferry Road (260 Hawkins Store Road). APPROVED
6. ITEM OB-14-2021 To consider a site plan amendment for Security Vault Works, Inc. regarding rezoning application #167 of 1987 (The Oxford Group, Inc.), for property located on the north side of the East West Connector and on the west side of Brookwood Drive in Land Lot 921 of the 19 District (1380 East West Connector). APPROVED
7. ITEM OB-23-2021 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Mountainprize, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-89 of 2006, for property located at the southeast corner of Cobb Parkway (US Highway 41) and Dallas Acworth Highway (Highway 92) in Land Lots 40 and 41 of the 20 District (Cobb Parkway). APPROVED
8. Z-8 BEAZER HOMES, LLC (Residuary Trust Under The 2010 Everett Family Trust; Lisa Kay Spillane; Patricia P. Giannoni and Kenneth Q. Giannoni, owners) requesting rezoning from R-30, NRC, PSC, and GC to R-15 OSC for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 66, 83, and 84 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Dallas Highway, on the east side of McConnell Road, and on the west side of Lost Mountain Road (750 Lost Mountain Road, 691 McConnell Road). APPROVED
9. Z-11 VENTURE COMMUNITIES, LLC (SHH Partners, L.P., owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RM-12 for condominiums in Land Lot 854 of the 17 District. Located on the east side of I-75, at the terminus of Leland Drive (no address). APPROVED TO RM-8
10. Z-19 TRATON, LLC (Werbell Enterprises LLLP, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15 OSC for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 458, 459, and 504 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Macland Road and on the north side of Gaydon Road, west of the intersection of Macland Road and New Macland Road (4321 Macland Road). APPROVED
11. Z-21 SWAMINE LLC (Swamine, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for a package store in Land Lot 866 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Powder Springs Road, on the east side of Sanders Road (2991 Powder Springs Road). HELD
12. ITEM OB-22-2021 To consider a stipulation amendment for J. Grant Wilmer, Jr. regarding rezoning application 335 of 1983, for property located on the south side of Cobb Parkway, east of Akers Mill Road in Land Lots 979 and 948 of the 17 District (2980 Cobb Parkway). APPROVED
13. ITEM OB-25-2021 To consider a stipulation amendment for North Church Lane Properties 1, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-23 of 2019, for property located on the northeasterly side of Olympic Industrial Drive, the southerly side of South Atlanta Road, and the southwesterly side of Olympic Industrial Drive in Land Lots 899 and 900 of the 17 District (2960 Olympic Industrial Drive). APPROVED
14. ITEM OB-26-2021 To consider a stipulation amendment for Branch Acquisition Company, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-64 of 2017, in Land Lots 692, 693, 748 and 749 of the 17 District. Located on the east side of Oakdale Road, the north side of West Village Crossing, on the west side of Pine Street, on the southwesterly side of Atlanta Road and on the north and south sides of West Village Way. APPROVED
