Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-62 EMBRY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC (Estate of Opal Williams Milam, Gloria Ragan Hunter, Asmaou Yunusa, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 and NRC to PVC for the purpose of mixed use in Land Lots 77, 78, 155 and 156 of the 18 District. Located on West side of Mableton Parkway, southwest side of Old Powder Springs Road, north side of Boggs Road, north side of Patricia Lane, on the north side of Lynne Circle, on the east and west sides of Milam Drive, on the south side of Sunset Boulevard (not open) and on the east and west sides of Gloria Circle (not open) (Multiple addresses in application). APPROVED
2. Z-23 PARKLANE CAPITAL II, LLC (Parklane Capital II, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from RM-12 and R-20 to GC for the purpose of a convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lots 421 and 444 of the 17 District. Located at the northwest corner of Atlanta Road and Daniel Drive (1972 Atlanta Road). DENIED
3. Z-30 RAOUF S. ELMASRY (Agustin Benitez and Elvia Benitez, owners) requesting rezoning from NRC and GC to NRC for a grocery store in Land Lots 189 and 190 of the 18 District. Located on the east side of Mableton Parkway, north of Factory Shoals Road (6175 Mableton Parkway, 426 Community Drive). CONTINUED
4. Z-40 BROOKS CHADWICK CAPITAL, LLC (Mrs. Glennis Fricks Willis, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and R-30 to R-15 for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 183, 184, 185, 248 and 249 of the16 District. Located on the east and west side of Wesley Chapel Road, south of Sandy Plains, on the southern terminus of Fox Wood Court, and at the eastern terminus of Hanover Court (no address). APPROVED
5. Z-42 CUMBERLAND MALL, LLC (GS Portfolio Holdings (2017) LLC and Cumberland Mall, LLC owners) requesting rezoning from PSC, RRC and CRC to RRC for mixed-use development in Land Lots 912, 913, 948 and 949 of the 17 District. Located on the south side Cobb Parkway, the north side of Cumberland Boulevard, and the west side of Akers Mill Road (2860 Cumberland Mall SE, 2940 Cobb Parkway). APPROVED
6. LUP-15 KRISTINE MYERS (Kristine A. Myers and Brad Dropping, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for in home hair salon in Land Lot 547 of the 16 District. Located on the north side of Tritt Springs Way, west of Tritt Springs Drive (3539 Tritt Springs Way). APPROVED
7. Z-47 ALAN P. & CHRISTINE A. STRONG (Alan P Strong and Christine A. Strong, owners) requesting rezoning from RA-5 to R-20 for a single-family home in Land Lot 696 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Lee Road, west of Atlanta Road (2090 Lee Road). APPROVED
8. Z-48 BENNETT REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, LLC (Bennett Real Estate Holdings, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and NRC to NRC for child day care center in Land Lot 44 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, east of Kitchens Road and on the north side of Wallace Road (10 Veterans Memorial Highway). APPROVED
9. Z-50 MERITAGE HOMES OF GEORGIA (4730 Floyd Road, LLC, The Estate of Thurston Brown, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RM-8 for townhouse dwelling units (attached) and single-family dwelling units (detached) in Land Lots 30 and 31 of the 17 District and Land Lots 1074 and 1147 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Floyd Road and on the north side of White Boulevard (4730, 4802 Floyd Road, 4916 White Road). CONTINUED
10. LUP-16 DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH — GEORGIA (The Devereux Foundation, Inc., owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for foster care administrative offices in Land Lot 621 of the19 District. Located on the southeast side of Powder Springs Road, southwest of Tiffany Drive (2740 Tiffany Drive). APPROVED
11. ITEM OB-39-2020 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Macland Village, LLC regarding rezoning applications Z-140 of 2006 and Z-70 of 2007 for property located at the southwest intersection of Macland Road and New Macland Road, in Land Lots 460 of the 19 District (Macland Road). HELD
12. ITEM OB-42-2020 To consider a Settlement of Litigation for 825 Mars Hill, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-75 of 2018 for property located in Land Lot 269 of the 20 District. Located at the southwest intersection of Hadaway Road and Mars Hill Road, and on the northeast side of Due West Road (825 Mars Hill Road). APPROVED
13. ITEM OB-43-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for OHC Wigley, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-56 of 2017 for property located on the east and west sides of Wigley Road, north of Summitop Road, in Land Lots 26, 27, 46 and 47 of the 16 District. APPROVED
14. ITEM OB-47-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Cooling Unlimited, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-15 of 2013 for property located at the northeast intersection of Canton Road Connector and Guffin Lane, in Land Lot 781 of the 16 District (1950 Guffin Lane). CONTINUED
15. ITEM OB-48-2020 To consider a reduction of minimum public road frontage for Joseph Neil Copeland from 75-feet to 0-feet for property located on the western side of Old Lost Mountain Road off a private easement in Land Lot 432 of the 19 District (Old Lost Mountain Road). APPROVED
16. ITEM OB-49-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Beech Haven Trail Storage, LLLC regarding rezoning application Z-67 of 2016 and SLUP-9 of 2016 for property located on the west side of Beech Haven Trail, south of Winchester Trail, and on the east side of I-285, in Land Lots 764 and 765 of the 17 District (4508 Beech Haven Trail). APPROVED
17. ITEM OB-52-2020 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Mountainprize, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-89 of 2006 for property located at the southeast intersection of US Highway 41 (Cobb Parkway) and State Highway 92 (Dallas Acworth Highway) in Land Lots 40 and 41 of the 20 District (Cobb Parkway). APPROVED
18. ITEM OB-53-2020 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Smith Douglas Homes regarding rezoning application Z-66 of 2019 for property located at the southeast intersection of Canton Road and Kensington Drive in Land Lot 299 of the 16 District (Canton Road). APPROVED
