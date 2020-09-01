Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission considered Tuesday, Sept. 1. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-62 EMBRY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC (Estate of Opal Williams Milam, Gloria Ragan Hunter, Asmaou Yunusa, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 and NRC to PVC for the purpose of mixed use in Land Lots 77, 78, 155 and 156 of the 18 District. Located on West side of Mableton Parkway, southwest side of Old Powder Springs Road, north side of Boggs Road, north side of Patricia Lane, on the north side of Lynne Circle, on the east and west sides of Milam Drive, on the south side of Sunset Boulevard (not open) and on the east and west sides of Gloria Circle (not open) (Multiple addresses in application). APPROVED
2. Z-40 BROOKS CHADWICK CAPITAL, LLC (Mrs. Glennis Fricks Willis, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and R-30 to R-15 for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 183, 184, 185, 248 and 249 of the 16 District. Located on the east and west side of Wesley Chapel Road, south of Sandy Plains, on the southern terminus of Fox Wood Court, and at the eastern terminus of Hanover Court (no address). APPROVED
3. Z-42 CUMBERLAND MALL, LLC (GS Portfolio Holdings (2017) LLC and Cumberland Mall, LLC owners) requesting rezoning from PSC, RRC and CRC to RRC for mixed-use development in Land Lots 912, 913, 948 and 949 of the 17 District. Located on the south side Cobb Parkway, the north side of Cumberland Boulevard, and the west side of Akers Mill Road (2860 Cumberland Mall SE, 2940 Cobb Parkway). APPROVED
4. LUP-15 KRISTINE MYERS (Kristine A. Myers and Brad Dropping, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for in home hair salon in Land Lot 547 of the 16 District. Located on the north side of Tritt Springs Way, west of Tritt Springs Drive (3539 Tritt Springs Way). APPROVED
5. Z-46 VLADIMIR POPOV (Hill A. Richardson Irrevocable Trust Dated December 31, 1986, Having Walter David Richardson as Trustee, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to HI for open storage and parking in Land Lot 22 of the 18 District. Located on the west side of Joe Jerkins Boulevard, north of Humphries Hill Road (no address). HELD
6. Z-47 ALAN P. & CHRISTINE A. STRONG (Alan P Strong and Christine A. Strong, owners) requesting rezoning from RA-5 to R-20 for a single-family home in Land Lot 696 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Lee Road, west of Atlanta Road (2090 Lee Road). APPROVED
7. Z-48 BENNETT REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, LLC (Bennett Real Estate Holdings, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and NRC to NRC for child day care center in Land Lot 44 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, east of Kitchens Road (10 Veterans Memorial Highway). APPROVED
8. Z-50 MERITAGE HOMES OF GEORGIA (4730 Floyd Road, LLC, The Estate of Thurston Brown, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RM-8 for townhouse dwelling units (attached) and single-family dwelling units (detached) in Land Lots 30 and 31 of the 17 District and Land Lots 1074 and 1147 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Floyd Road and on the north side of White Boulevard (4730, 4802 Floyd Road, 4916 White Road). APPROVED
9. Z-52 CARL EDWARD DILLS (Aubrey James McMillan, Jr., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for a sign shop in Land Lots 504 and 505 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Six Flags Parkway, west of Queensferry Drive (436 Six Flags Parkway). CONTINUED
10. Z-53 THE REVIVE LAND GROUP, LLC (Mableton Pkwy Holdings, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from OI to RM-8 for townhomes, attached in Land Lot 389 of the 18 District. Located on the north side of Mableton Parkway and the west side of Bonanza Trail (no address). CONTINUED
11. LUP-16 DEVEREUX ADVANCED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH - GEORGIA (The Devereux Foundation, Inc., owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for foster care administrative offices in Land Lot 621 of the 19 District. Located on the southeast side of Powder Springs Road, southwest of Tiffany Drive (2740 Tiffany Drive). APPROVED
12. LUP-17 EVANGELOS M. DEMESTIHAS AND JOYCE B. DEMESTIHAS (Evangelos M. Demestihas and Joyce B. Demestihas, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for special events facility in Land Lot 379 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Knight Road, north of the termination of Knight Lane (3550 Knight Road). CONTINUED
13. SLUP-8 1420 LOCKHART HOLDINGS, LLC (1420 Lockhart Holdings, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a transfer station, outside storage in Land Lots 131 and 132 of the 16 District. Located on the north side of Lee Waters Road, at the termination of Heatherland Drive (4586 Canton Road). CONTINUED
14. SLUP-9 CHRISTIAN CRAWFORD (Christian Crawford, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for Chipping, grinding, or reduction of tree debris and vegetative waste transfer in Land Lots 131 and 132 of the 16 District. Located on the East side of Fowler Circle, north of Winfred Drive (no address). CONTINUED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.