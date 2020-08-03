Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission will consider Tuesday, Aug. 4. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-62 EMBRY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC (Estate of Opal Williams Milam, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to PVC for the purpose of mixed use in Land Lots 77, 78, 155 and 156 of the 18 District. Located on West side of Mableton Parkway, southwest side of Old Powder Springs Road, north side of Boggs Road, north side of Patricia Lane, on the north side of Lynne Circle, on the east and west sides of Milam Drive, on the south side of Sunset Boulevard (not open) and on the east and west sides of Gloria Circle (not open) (Multiple addresses in application).
2. Z-76 ST. BENEDICT’S EPISCOPAL DAY SCHOOL, INC (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from O&I and R-20 to O&I and R-20 for the purpose of a private school (expansion of grades 5-8) in Land Lots 695 of the 17 District. Located on the Intersection of the northwest side of Cooper Lake Road and the north side of Daniel Street; northeasterly side of Daniel Street (2235 Cooper Lake Rd; 2001 Daniel Street).
3. SLUP-17 ST. BENEDICT’S EPISCOPAL DAY SCHOOL, INC. (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of a private school (expansion of grades 5-8) in Land Lot 695 of the 17 District. Located on the intersection of the northwest side of Cooper Lake Road and the north side of Daniel Street; northeasterly side of Daniel Street (2235 Cooper Lake Road and 2001 Daniel Street).
4. Z-29 TOLL SOUTHEAST LP COMPANY, INC (Estate of Evelyn L. Fuchcar, Roy Timothy Hammond and Francine Adams Hammond, Josh Greene and Sarah Greene, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15/OSC for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 415 and 474 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Macland Road, west of Powder Springs Road (2061, 2065, 2071, 2085 Macland Road).
5. Z-33 FLOURNOY DEVELOPMENT GROUP, LLC (Whitley Road Property, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-80 to RRC for multifamily dwelling units in Land Lot 879 of the 17 District. Located on the north side of Windy Ridge Parkway, east of Cobb Parkway (2801 Windy Ridge Parkway).
6. Z-38 ST. BENEDICT’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Daniel A. Coleman, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to OI for a school in Land Lot 694 of the 17 District. Located on the west side of Atlanta Road, north of Cumberland Parkway, and east of Cooper Lake Road (4280 Atlanta Road).
7. LUP-12 JEFFERY C. SMITH (Jeffery C. Smith and Julian W. Smith, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (Renewal) for produce sales in Land Lot 1054 of the 19 District. Located on the northeast side of Austell Powder Springs Road, south of McKay Road (4509 Austell Powder Springs Road).
8. SLUP-6 ST. BENEDICT’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Daniel A. Coleman, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a school in Land Lot 694 of the 17 District. Located on the west side of Atlanta Road, north of Cumberland Parkway, and east of Cooper Lake Road (4280 Atlanta Road).
9. Z-40 BROOKS CHADWICK CAPITAL, LLC (Mrs. Glennis Fricks Willis, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and R-30 to R-15 for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 183, 184, 185, 248 and 249 of the 16 District. Located on the east and west side of Wesley Chapel Road, south of Sandy Plains (no address), on the southern terminus of Fox Wood Court, and at the eastern terminus of Hanover Court.
10. Z-41 BRANNEN INVESTMENTS LLC (Estate of Lois Smith Briard; James Elton Grimes & Linda F. Grimes, owners) requesting rezoning from R- 20 to LI for warehouse, offices in Land Lot 683 of the 18 District. Located on the north side of White Road, southeast of Factory Shoals Road (no address).
11. Z-43 STUNTZ GROUP, LLC (Dempsey Bearden Kirk, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to OS for professional/corporate office in Land Lot 939 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Kennesaw Avenue, south of Kirk Road (862 Kennesaw Avenue).
12. Z-44 PEACH STATE SALVAGE, INC. (Peach State Salvage, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from GC to LI for furniture Sales, including light manufacturing and assembly in Land Lot 637 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Canton Road, south of Blackwell Lane (2427 Canton Road).
13. LUP-14 FAMILY LIFE RESTORATION CENTER, INC. (Family Life Restoration Center, Inc., owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for services for the underprivileged and homeless in Land Lot 270 of the 18 District. Located on the southwest side of Mableton Parkway, south of Factory Shoals Road (6328 Mableton Parkway).
