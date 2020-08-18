Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-76 ST. BENEDICT’S EPISCOPAL DAY SCHOOL, INC (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from O&I and R-20 to O&I and R-20 for the purpose of a private school (expansion of grades 5-8) in Land Lots 695 of the 17 District. Located on the Intersection of the northwest side of Cooper Lake Road and the north side of Daniel Street; northeasterly side of Daniel Street (2235 Cooper Lake Rd; 2001 Daniel Street). WITHDRAWN
2. SLUP-17 ST. BENEDICT’S EPISCOPAL DAY SCHOOL, INC. (Cooper Lake-Daniel, LLC, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of a private school (expansion of grades 5-8) in Land Lot 695 of the 17 District. Located on the intersection of the northwest side of Cooper Lake Road and the north side of Daniel Street; northeasterly side of Daniel Street (2235 Cooper Lake Road and 2001 Daniel Street). WITHDRAWN
3. Z-7 SEVEN SPRINGS DEVELOPMENT CO., INC. (Estate of Berma Beatrice Brumbelow, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to RSL for the purpose of a senior living subdivision in Land Lot 586 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Moon Road, west of Florence Road. CONTINUED
4. Z-29 TOLL SOUTHEAST LP COMPANY, INC (Estate of Evelyn L. Fuchcar, Roy Timothy Hammond and Francine Adams Hammond, Josh Greene and Sarah Greene, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15/OSC for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 415 and 474 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Macland Road, west of Powder Springs Road (2061, 2065, 2071, 2085 Macland Road). APPROVED
5. Z-33 FLOURNOY DEVELOPMENT GROUP, LLC (Whitley Road Property, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-80 to RRC for multifamily dwelling units in Land Lot 879 of the 17 District. Located on the north side of Windy Ridge Parkway, east of Cobb Parkway (2801 Windy Ridge Parkway). APPROVED
6. Z-36 GREENHOUSE PROPERTIES OF ATLANTA, LLC (Cumberland Communities, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from RA-5 to RA-5 for single-family residences in Land Lot 696 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Lee Road, west of Atlanta Road (2068 Lee Road). DELETED TO R-20
7. Z-38 ST. BENEDICT’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Daniel A. Coleman, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to OI for a school in Land Lot 694 of the 17 District. Located on the west side of Atlanta Road, north of Cumberland Parkway, and east of Cooper Lake Road (4280 Atlanta Road). APPROVED
8. LUP-12 JEFFERY C. SMITH (Jeffery C. Smith and Julian W. Smith, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (Renewal) for produce sales in Land Lot 1054 of the 19 District. Located on the northeast side of Austell Powder Springs Road, south of McKay Road (4509 Austell Powder Springs Road). APPROVED
9. SLUP-6 ST. BENEDICT’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL (Daniel A. Coleman, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a school in Land Lot 694 of the 17 District. Located on the west side of Atlanta Road, north of Cumberland Parkway, and east of Cooper Lake Road (4280 Atlanta Road). APPROVED
10. SLUP-7 THE QUIKRETE COMPANIES, LLC (HK North Marietta, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a concrete plant in Land Lot 13 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Canton Road, north of Jamerson Road (4960 Canton Road). APPROVED
11.Z-41 BRANNEN INVESTMENTS LLC (Estate of Lois Smith Briard; James Elton Grimes & Linda F. Grimes, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for warehouse, offices in Land Lot 683 of the 18 District. Located on the north side of White Road, southeast of Factory Shoals Road (no address). APPROVED
12.Z-43 STUNTZ GROUP, LLC (The estate of Corene Bearden Kirk, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to OS for professional/corporate office in Land Lot 939 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Kennesaw Avenue, south of Kirk Road (862 Kennesaw Avenue). APPROVED
13.ITEM OB-12-2020 To consider a request for a gated community for Abbas Heidari regarding property located on the southeast side of Paper Mill Road, east of Gateside Place in Land Lots 5, 6 and 74 of the 1 District. APPROVED
14.ITEM OB-27-2020 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Rekeep Investments, Inc. regarding rezoning case #32 of 1988. The property is located on the north side of Veterans Memorial Highway, east of Vonda Lane, in Land Lots 1294 and 1297 of the 19 District (1058 Veterans Memorial Highway). APPROVED
15.ITEM OB-29-2020 To consider a site plan approval for Pedro Santana regarding rezoning application Z-167 of 2005 for property located on the southwesterly side of Glencree Court, westerly of Claremorris Trace, in Land Lot 138 of the 19 District (4911 Glencree Court). DENIED
16.ITEM OB-36-2020 To consider a site plan approval for Rob Patti regarding rezoning application Z-168 of 2005 for property located on the south side of Timberland Creek Trail west of Holly Springs Road, in Land Lot 815 of the 16 District (2440 Timberland Creek Trail). APPROVED
17.ITEM OB-39-2020 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Macland Village, LLC regarding rezoning applications Z-140 of 2006 and Z-70 of 2007 for property located at the southwest intersection of Macland Road and New Macland Road, in Land Lots 460 of the 19 District (Macland Road). CONTINUED
18.ITEM OB-41-2020 To consider a site plan approval for an inground swimming pool for Dawn Neely Holmgren regarding rezoning application Z-156 of 2005 for property located on the east side of Mars Hill Road, and on the west side of Fords Crossing Drive, in Land Lot 264 of the 20 District (1015 Fords Crossing Drive). APPROVED
19.ITEM OB-42-2020 To consider a Settlement of Litigation for 825 Mars Hill, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-75 of 2018 for property located in Land Lot 269 of the 20 District. Located at the southwest intersection of Hadaway Road and Mars Hill Road, and on the northeast side of Due West Road (825 Mars Hill Road). CONTINUED
20.ITEM OB-43-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for OHC Wigley, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-56 of 2017 for property located on the east and west sides of Wigley Road, north of Summitop Road, in Land Lots 26, 27, 46 and 47 of the 16 District. CONTINUED
21.ITEM OB-44-2020 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Concorde Group- Joe LeBas regarding rezoning application Z-19 of 1997 for property located on the south side of the East West Connector, east of Floyd Road, in Land Lots 924, 925, 926 and 927 of the 19 District (1224 East West Connector). APPROVED
22.ITEM OB-45-2020 To consider a reduction of minimum lot size from 2 acres to 0.487 acres for livestock (3 pet pigs) for Joseph A. Moore for property located on the west side of Cheatham Lake Drive in Land Lot 152 of the 20 District (6316 Cheatham Lake Drive). DENIED
