Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Planning Commission considered Tuesday, July 7. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
Z-7 SEVEN SPRINGS DEVELOPMENT CO., INC. (Estate of Berma Beatrice Brumbelow, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to RSL for the purpose of a senior living subdivision in Land Lot 586 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Moon Road, west of Florence Road. APPROVED
Z-28 TRATON, LLC (Westlake/Atlanta Joint Venture, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RM-8 for the purpose of townhomes in Land Lot 516 of the 18 District. Located southeast of the intersection of Blair Bridge Road and Riverside Parkway (no address). WITHDRAWN
Z-29 TOLL SOUTHEAST LP COMPANY, INC. (Estate of Evelyn L. Fuchcar, Roy Timothy Hammond and Francine Adams Hammond, Josh Greene and Sarah Greene, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15/OSC for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 415 and 474 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Macland Road, west of Powder Springs Road (2061, 2065, 2071, 2085 Macland Road). HELD
Z-30 RAOUF S. ELMASRY (Agustin Benitez and Elvia Benitez, owners) requesting rezoning from NRC and GC to NRC for a grocery store in Land Lots 189 and 190 of the 18 District. Located on the east side of Mableton Parkway, north of Factory Shoals Road (6175 Mableton Parkway, 426 Community Drive). DENIED
Z-32 NGI ACQUISITIONS, LLC (Hines Two Overton Associates Limited Partnership, owner) requesting rezoning from RRC to RRC for multi-family dwelling units in Land Lot 1013 of the 17 District. Located on the southwest side of Cumberland Boulevard, north and east of Overton Park Drive, and northeast of I-75 (no address). APPROVED
Z-33 FLOURNOY DEVELOPMENT GROUP, LLC (Whitley Road Property, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-80 to RRC for multi-family dwelling units and a hotel in Land Lot 879 of the 17 District. Located on the north side of Windy Ridge Parkway, east of Cobb Parkway (2801 Windy Ridge Parkway). HELD
Z-36 GREENHOUSE PROPERTIES OF ATLANTA, LLC (Cumberland Communities, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from RA-5 to RA-5 for single-family residences in Land Lot 696 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Lee Road, west of Atlanta Road (2068 Lee Road). DELETED TO R-20
LUP-13 SCOTT AND HALEY WALLER, FELIX FARMS (Haley Waller and Christopher Waller, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (Renewal) for produce and flower sales in Land Lot 532 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Cooper Lake Road, east of Mavell Road (1338 Cooper Lake Road). APPROVED
SLUP-7 THE QUIKCRETE COMPANIES, LLC (HK North Marietta, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a concrete plant in Land Lot 13 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Canton Road, north of Jamerson Road (4960 Canton Road). APPROVED
