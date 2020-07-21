Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday, July 21. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. SLUP-4 A-1 AUTO CORES, LLC (A1 Machine and Mold Incorporated, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of an auto salvage in Land Lot 292 of the 17 District. Located on the north side of Pearl Street and on the west side of West Atlanta Street (778 West Atlanta Street). CONTINUED
2. Z-7 SEVEN SPRINGS DEVELOPMENT CO., INC. (Estate of Berma Beatrice Brumbelow, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to RSL for the purpose of a senior living subdivision in Land Lot 586 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Moon Road, west of Florence Road. CONTINUED
3. Z-23 PARKLANE CAPITAL II, LLC (Parklane Capital II, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from RM-12 and R-20 to GC for the purpose of a convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lots 421 and 444 of the 17 District. Located at the northwest corner of Atlanta Road and Daniel Drive (1972 Atlanta Road). DENIED
4. Z-24 BRANCH ACQUISITION COMPANY, LLC (West Village Associates, LLC, Young Street Property Group, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from NRC and GC to OI for the purpose of a clinic in Land Lots 693, 694, 747 and 748 of the 17 District. Located southwest of the intersection of Cumberland Parkway and Atlanta Road (4335, 4381, 4395, and 4399 W Atlanta Road). APPROVED
5. Z-30 RAOUF S. ELMASRY (Agustin Benitez and Elvia Benitez, owners) requesting rezoning from NRC and GC to NRC for a grocery store in Land Lots 189 and 190 of the 18 District. Located on the east side of Mableton Parkway, north of Factory Shoals Road (6175 Mableton Parkway, 426 Community Drive). CONTINUED
6. Z-32 NGI ACQUISITIONS, LLC (Hines Two Overton Associates Limited Partnership, owner) requesting rezoning from RRC to RRC for multi-family dwelling units in Land Lot 1013 of the 17 District. Located on the southwest side of Cumberland Boulevard, north and east of Overton Park Drive, and northeast of I-75 (no address). APPROVED
7. LUP-6 TAMMI FRANKS-FINAZZO (Tammi Franks-Finazzo, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more adults and vehicles than the county code allows in Land Lot 16 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Big Oaks Drive, south of Old Dallas Road (2615 Big Oaks Drive). DENIED
8. LUP-13 SCOTT AND HALEY WALLER, FELIX FARMS (Haley Waller and Christopher Waller, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit (Renewal) for produce and flower sales in Land Lot 532 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Cooper Lake Road, east of Mavell Road (1338 Cooper Lake Road). APPROVED
9. SLUP-7 THE QUIKCRETE COMPANIES, LLC (HK North Marietta, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for a concrete plant in Land Lot 13 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Canton Road, north of Jamerson Road (4960 Canton Road). CONTINUED
10. ITEM OB-12-2020 To consider a request for a gated community for Abbas Heidari regarding property located on the southeast side of Paper Mill Road, east of Gateside Place in Land Lots 5, 6 and 74 of the 1 District. HELD
11. ITEM OB-27-2020 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for Rekeep Investments, Inc. regarding rezoning case #32 of 1988. The property is located on the north side of Veterans Memorial Highway, east of Vonda Lane, in Land Lots 1294 and 1297 of the 19 District (1058 Veterans Memorial Highway). CONTINUED
12. ITEM OB-29-2020 To consider a site plan approval for Pedro Santana regarding rezoning application Z-167 of 2005 for property located on the southwesterly side of Glencree Court, westerly of Claremorris Trace, in Land Lot 138 of the 19 District (4911 Glencree Court). CONTINUED
13. ITEM OB-31-2020 To consider a reduction of minimum public road frontage for Viviana Arboleda Florez from 75-feet to 50-feet for Parcel 2 for property located at the eastern terminus of Juliet Lane in Land Lot 150 of the 17 District (0 Juliet Lane). APPROVED
14. ITEM OB-32-2020 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for James Hedges regarding rezoning application Z-160 of 1999 for property located on the southwesterly side of Maxon Marsh Drive, and on the northeasterly side of Wright Road in Land Lot 77 of the 19 District (5613 Maxon Marsh Drive). DENIED
15. ITEM OB-33-2020 To consider a site plan amendment for CPH, Inc regarding rezoning application Z-104 of 1986 for property located at the southeasterly intersection of Austell Road and Mulkey Road in Land Lot 921 of the 19 District (3951 Austell Road). APPROVED
16. ITEM OB-34-2020 To consider a site plan amendment for IVT Sandy Plains Centre Marietta, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-23 of 2010 for property located on the south side of Shallowford Road, the west side of Sandy Plains Road, and the east side of Gordy Parkway in Land Lots 385, 386, and 407 of the 16 District (2960 Shallowford Road). APPROVED
17. ITEM OB-35-2020 To consider a site plan approval for Jamie Ram regarding rezoning application Z-170 of 2005 for property located on the south side of Shiloh Manor Drive, east of Shiloh Manor Court, in Land Lot 796 of the 16 District (383 Shiloh Manor Drive). APPROVED
18. ITEM OB-36-2020 To consider a site plan approval for Rob Patti regarding rezoning application Z-168 of 2005 for property located on the south side of Timberland Creek Trail, west of Holly Springs Road, in Land Lot 815 of the 16 District (2440 Timberland Creek Trail). CONTINUED
19. ITEM OB-37-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Alan Greer regarding rezoning application Z-104 of 2006 for property located on the northeast side of Cobb Parkway and on the southwest side of Old 41 Highway in Land Lot 175 of the 20 District (2176 Cobb Parkway). APPROVED
20. ITEM OB-39-2020 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Macland Village, LLC regarding rezoning applications Z-140 of 2006 and Z-70 of 2007 for property located at the southwest intersection of Macland Road and New Macland Road, in Land Lots 460 of the 19 District (Macland Road). CONTINUED
21. ITEM OB-40-2020 To consider a site plan approval and stipulation amendment for Pope & Land Enterprises, Inc. regarding rezoning applications #423 of 1983 and Z-54 of 1994 for property located on the west side of Chastain Meadows Parkway and on the south side of Chastain Road, in Land Lots 365, 427 and 428 of the 16 District (Chastain Road). APPROVED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.