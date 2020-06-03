Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Planning Commission considered Tuesday, June 2. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-23 PARKLANE CAPITAL II, LLC (Parklane Capital II, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from RM-12 and R-20 to GC for the purpose of a convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lots 421 and 444 of the 17 District. Located at the northwest corner of Atlanta Road and Daniel Drive (1972 Atlanta Road). DELETION TO CRC
2. Z-25 BRANNEN INVESTMENTS, LLC (Destiny World Church Inc., owner)requesting rezoning from R-20 to LI for the purpose of an office/warehouse in Land Lots 586, 610 and 611 of the 18 District. Located on the north side of Factory Shoals Road, northeast of White Road on the south side of Interstate 20 (7400 Factory Shoals Road). APPROVED
3. Z-26 GLORIOUS VENTURE, LLC (TIMDE Enterprises, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for a convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lot 154 of the 17 District. Located southeast of the intersection of Austell and Sandtown Roads (1763 Austell Road). APPROVED
4. Z-31 JEAN CLAUDE ALFRED (Jean Claude Alfred and Marie Alfred, owners) requesting rezoning from NRC and R-20 to R-20 for a single-family residence in Land Lot 155 of the 17 District. Located on the southeast side of Austell Road, north of the southernmost intersection of Austell Circle (1899 Austell Road). APPROVED
5. Z-32 NGI ACQUISITIONS, LLC (Hines Two Overton Associates Limited Partnership, owner) requesting rezoning from RRC to RRC for multi-family dwelling units in Land Lot 1013 of the 17 District. Located on the southwest side of Cumberland Boulevard, north and east of Overton Park Drive, and northeast of I-75 (no address). CONTINUED
6. Z-34 PURDY UNITED, LLC (Dennis Mattice and Marcia Mattice, owners) requesting rezoning from GC and HI to HI for a warehouse in Land Lots 370 and 423 of the 17 District. Located on the northeast side of Dixie Drive (fka Dixie Avenue), northwest of Homer Corn Road (1741 Dixie Avenue SE). APPROVED
7. Z-35 COBB COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS (Mike Boyce, Chairman Cobb County Board of Commissioners, on behalf of the owners) requesting rezoning from R-20, IF and HI to RA-5 for existing single family houses (attached and detached) in Land Lots 1163, 1164, 1165, 1204, 1205 and 1206 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Austell Powder Springs Road; north and south of Bothwell Street; east and west of Newark Avenue; north of Mathis Drive; north and south of Cross Street; north, south, east, and west of Bloomfield Avenue; and east and west of Clark Street (Clarkdale Subdivision, multiple addresses). APPROVED
8. LUP-5 MOST REVEREND JOEL M. KONZEN, S.M., AS DULY CONSTITUTED DIOCESAN OF THE ROMAN CATHOLIC ARCHDIOCESE OF ATLANTA, AND/OR HIS SUCCESSORS IN OFFICE, AS TRUSTEE OF AOA PARISH REAL ESTATE TRUST (Most Reverend John F. Donoghue, D.D., as Archbishop of The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta, and/or His Successors in Office, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a Catholic Campus Ministry in Land Lot 97 of the 20 District. Located on the west side of Campus Loop Road, across from Paulding Avenue (3487 Campus Loop Road). APPROVED
9. LUP-10 GREGORY BOWEN (Gregory Dwight Bowen, Robin Elaine Bowen, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow temporary occupancy of a Recreational Vehicle (RV) Land Lot 146 of the 20 District. Located on the east side of Mars Hill Church Road, south of Whitt Station Run (2950 Mars Hill Church Road). APPROVED
10. LUP-11 MARIA CLAUDIA ORTEGA (Jesus Maria Silva and Maria Claudia Ortega, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for a daycare Land Lots 949 and 950 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Allgood Road, north of Camellia Drive (1096 Allgood Road). APPROVED
11. SLUP-5 HARKINDER BHULLAR (SBLO Barrett Pavilion Owner, LLC, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for Automobile and truck sales and service facilities (used or pre-owned) Land Lot 648 of the 16 District. Located on the north side of Cobb Place Boulevard, east of Barrett Lakes Boulevard (890 Cobb Place Boulevard). APPROVED
12. Z-7 SEVEN SPRINGS DEVELOPMENT CO., INC. (Estate of Berma Beatrice Brumbelow, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to RSL for the purpose of a senior living subdivision in Land Lot 586 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of Moon Road, west of Florence Road. HELD
13. Z-24 BRANCH ACQUISITION COMPANY, LLC (West Village Associates, LLC, Young Street Property Group, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from NRC and GC to OI for the purpose of a clinic in Land Lots 693, 694, 747 and 748 of the 17 District. Located southwest of the intersection of Cumberland Parkway and Atlanta Road (4335, 4381, 4395, and 4399 W Atlanta Road). APPROVED
14. Z-27 WILSON’S CLASSIC HOMES, INC (Estate of Sam Saliba, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-20 for the purpose of single-family residential in Land Lot 162 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Midway Road, south of Lovingwood Trail (no address). DENIED
15. Z-28 TRATON, LLC (Westlake/Atlanta Joint Venture, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RM-8 for the purpose of townhomes in Land Lot 516 of the 18 District. Located southeast of the intersection of Blair Bridge Road and Riverside Parkway (no address). HELD
16. Z-29 TOLL SOUTHEAST LP COMPANY, INC (Estate of Evelyn L. Fuchcar, Roy Timothy Hammond and Francine Adams Hammond, Josh Greene and Sarah Greene, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15/OSC for a single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 415 and 474 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Macland Road, west of Powder Springs Road (2061, 2065, 2071, 2085 Macland Road). HELD
17. Z-30 RAOUF S. ELMASRY (Agustin Benitez and Elvia Benitez, owners) requesting rezoning from NRC and GC to NRC for a grocery store in Land Lots 189 and 190 of the 18 District. Located on the east side of Mableton Parkway, north of Factory Shoals Road (6175 Mableton Parkway, 426 Community Drive). CONTINUED
18. LUP-6 TAMMI FRANKS-FINAZZO (Tammi Franks-Finazzo, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more adults and vehicles than the county code allows in Land Lot 16 of the 19 District. Located on the south side of Big Oaks Drive, south of Old Dallas Road (2615 Big Oaks Drive). DENIED
19. LUP-7 THOMAS OLIVER YORK III (Thomas Oliver York III, owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to operate a food preparation and service business in Land Lots 935 and 936 of the 17 District. Located on the south side of Greyfield Trace, west of Greyfield Drive (3000 Greyfield Trace). DENIED
20. LUP-8 RICHARD R. BOROWIEC (Richard R. Borowiec, Jr., owner) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more adults and vehicles than the county code allows in Land Lots 28 and 49 of the 20 District. Located on the north side of Hickory Grove Road, west of Lake Park Terrace (3226 Hickory Grove Road). DENIED
21. LUP-9 MEGAN FOOSE (Megan Anne Foose, Sebastian Teagan Foose-Kutty, Augustine Cooper Foose-Kutty, Ellen Miranda Foose-Kutty, and Tess Caitlin Foose-Kutty, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit to allow more adults and vehicles than the county code allows in Land Lot 443 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Suholdon Circle, north of Kelly Drive (644 and 646 Suholdon Circle). DENIED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.