Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday, May 19. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-3 DAVID MENNA (David C. Menna, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15 for the purpose of residential subdivision in Land Lot 12 of the 20th District. Located at the southeast corner of Baker Road and Woodstock Road (2930 Baker Road). APPROVED
2. Z-14 ANDRES ESTRADA (Atlanta Safety Brake Service, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for the purpose of light auto repair and office in Land Lot 34 of the 18th District. Located at the western end of Sydney Ann Boulevard, and on the east side of James Road (1498 Sydney Ann Boulevard). APPROVED
3. Z-21 JOB D. BELLO-SEBASTIAN (Job Daniel Bello Sebastian, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for the purpose of a professional office in Land Lot 706 of the 19th District. Located at the west side of Austell Road, south of Pair Road (3206 Austell Road). APPROVED
4. Z-22 MARCOS VINICIUS OLIVEIRA (Marcus Oliveira, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to R-15 for the purpose of residential subdivision in Land Lot 12 of the 20 District. Located at the southeast corner of Baker Road and Woodstock Road (2930 Baker Road). APPROVED
5. SLUP-2 LEGACY CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS, INC. (Bethany Presbyterian Church (PCUSA), Inc., owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of a private school in Land Lot 111 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Sandy Plains Road, east of Springwood Place (4644 Sandy Plains Road). APPROVED
6. ITEM OB-3 2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for the Credit Union of Georgia regarding rezoning application #110 of 1984 for property located on the southeasterly intersection of Johnson Ferry Road and Little Willeo Road in Land Lot 67 of the 16th District (1020 Johnson Ferry Road). APPROVED
7. ITEM OB-5-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Material Handling Systems regarding case Z-23 of 2014 for property located on the west side of Fairview Street, and on the north side of Gresham Road, in Land Lot 1137 of the 16 District (108 Fairview Street). APPROVED
8. ITEM OB-6-2020 To consider a site plan revision for Farmers Branch, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-160 of 1998 (George H. Johnson and Charles C. Barton), for property located at the northwest intersection of Cobb Parkway and Akers Mill Road in Land Lot 948 of the 17 District (2905 Cobb Parkway). APPROVED
9. ITEM OB-11-2020 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for TRG Construction regarding case Z-104 of 1997 for property located on the north side of the East West Connector, east of Powder Springs Road, in Land Lot 788 of the 19 District (2760 East West Connector). APPROVED
10. ITEM OB-13-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Pulte Home Company, LLC regarding case Z-5 of 2018 for property located on the southwest side of Olde Towne Parkway, east of Johnson Ferry Road, in Land Lot 86 of the 1 District (Olde Towne Parkway). APPROVED
11. ITEM OB-14-2020 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for John and Nina Soricelli regarding case Z-11 of 1993 for property located on the north side of Chartley Lane, north of Chartley Circle, in Land Lot 102 of the 1 District (3433 Chartley Lane). APPROVED
12. ITEM OB-18-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Poag Shopping Centers, LLC regarding rezoning application #139 of 1998 for property located on the south side of Dallas Highway, east of Casteel Road in Land Lots 333 and 334 of the 20th District (3625 Dallas Highway). APPROVED
13. ITEM OB-19-2020 To consider a reduction of minimum public road frontage for Constance J. Prince from 75-feet to 0-feet for Tract 1 and Tract 2 for property located off Hideaway Hills Lane (Private Road) on the north side of Robertswood Drive in Land Lot 791 of the 19th District (2690 Hideaway Hills Lane). APPROVED
14. Item OB-21-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Quiktrip Corporation regarding rezoning application Z-18 of 1994 for property located at the southeast intersection of Bells Ferry Road and Hawkins Store Road in Land Lot 212 of the 16th District (4340 Bells Ferry Road). APPROVED
15. ITEM OB-23-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Branch Acquisition Company, LLC regarding rezoning application z-64 of 2017 for property located on the southwest side of Atlanta Road, the easterly side of Pine Street, and on the northeasterly side of West Village Way in Land Lot 748 of the 17th District (4448 Atlanta Road). APPROVED
16. ITEM OB-24-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Powers Ferry Woods Office Park, L.P. regarding case Z-42 of 2019. The property is locatied on the west side of Shadowood Parkway, south of Powers Ferry Road, in Land Lots 1008 and 1009 of the 17th District (Shadowood Parkway). CONTINUED
17. ITEM OB-25-2020 To consider a site plan amendment for Steve Ellis regarding case #15 of 1985. The property is located on the east side of Barrett Lakes Boulevard, south of Cobb Place Boulevard in Land Lot 649 of the 16th District (2310 Barrett Lakes Boulevard.) APPROVED
18. ITEM OB-26-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Mt. Bethel Christian Academy, Inc. regarding case SLUP-11 (Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, Inc.) of 2013. The property is located on the north side of Post Oak Tritt Road, west of Holly Springs Road, in Land Lits 599, 600, 625 and 626 of the 16th District (2509 Post Oak Tritt Road). APPROVED
Z-1 KNOLL CONSTRUCTION, LLC (Blackstock Properties, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to NRC for the purpose of an office/retail building in Land Lot 789 of the 19 District. Located at the northwest corner of Ernest Barrett Parkway and Powder Springs Road and on the western side of Crane Drive (2650 Powder Springs Road). APPROVED
19. Z-17 ARPIT PATEL (Arpititkumar M. Patel and Avani A. Patel, owners) requesting rezoning from LRC to NRC for the purpose of a convenience store with fuel sales in Land Lots 274 and 303 of the 17 District. Located at the southwest corner of Windy Hill Road and Benson Poole Road (470 and 478 Windy Hill Road). DENIED
21. Z-20 CORE5 INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS, LLC (Green Acres Mobile Home Estates, Inc. and White Lake Water Fowl, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from MHP to LI for the purpose of an office/warehouse in Land Lots 377 and 421 of the 18 District. Located on the southwest side of Oak Ridge Commerce Way, north of Oak Ridge Road (No address). HELD
22. ITEM OB-10-2020 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Shallowford Wash Leasing, LLC regarding case Z-12 of 1995 for property located on the south side of Shallowford Road, east of Lassiter Road, in Land Lot 400 of the 16 District (3950 Shallowford Road). APPROVED
23. ITEM OB-12-2020 To consider a request for a gated community for Abbas Heidari regarding property located on the southeast side of Paper Mill Road, east of Gateside Place in Land Lots 5, 6 and 74 of the 1 District. (No address or parcel number listed.) CONTINUED
24. ITEM OB-15-2020 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Annabek, LLC regarding case Z-72 of 2019 for property located on the north, south and west sides of Lake Careca Road, west of Hartman Road, in Land Lots 699 and 700 of the 18 District (no address listed). APPROVED
25. ITEM OB-22-2020 ENVIRONMENTAL LOGISTICS, LLC (no address listed on agenda). APPROVED
