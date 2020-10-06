Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Planning Commission considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-46 VLADIMIR POPOV (Hill A. Richardson Irrevocable Trust Dated December 31, 1986, Having Walter David Richardson as Trustee, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to HI for open storage and parking in Land Lot 22 of the 18 District. Located on the west side of Joe Jerkins Boulevard, north of Humphries Hill Road (no address). DENIED
2. Z-51 GARNER GROUP (Holbrook Floyd Road Property, L.P.; Holbrook Heritage Hills, L.P.; Ronald W. Mann; Holbrook Properties, L.P.; Lois D. Holbrook, Tammy Elaine Sloan, owners) requesting rezoning from GC, NRC, CRC, PSC and R-20 to PVC for mixed use development in Land Lots 854, 855, 922, and 923 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of East-west Connector, west of Floyd Road, and east of Brookwood Drive (3890, 3906, 3920, 3930, 3934, 3938, 3958 Floyd Road; 1345, 1355, 1365 East-west Connector). APPROVED
3. Z-53 THE REVIVE LAND GROUP, LLC (Mableton Pkwy Holdings, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from OI to RM-8 for townhomes, attached in Land Lot 389 of the 18 District. Located on the north side of Mableton Parkway, the east side of Dodgen Road and the west side of Bonanza Trail (no address). CONTINUED
4. LUP-17 EVANGELOS M. DEMESTIHAS AND JOYCE B. DEMESTIHAS (Evangelos M. Demestihas and Joyce B. Demestihas, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for special events facility in Land Lot 379 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Knight Road, north of the termination of Knight Lane (3550 Knight Road). DENIED
5. SLUP-9 CHRISTIAN CRAWFORD (Christian Crawford, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for chipping, grinding, or reduction of tree debris and vegetative waste transfer in Land Lots 131 and 132 of the16 District. Located on the East side of Fowler Circle, north of Winfred Drive (no address). APPROVED
6. Z-54 GALAXY CHILDERS LAND LLC (Galaxy Childers Land LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-30 to R-15 for single-family residential subdivision in Land Lots 28 and 51 of the 1 District. Located on the east side of Childers Road, directly across from the terminus of Monet Drive (3442 Childers Road). CONTINUED
7. Z-55 SILVER CREEK PROPERTIES, INC. (Silver Creek Properties, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from GC and R-20 to FST for townhomes in Land Lot 258 of the 18 District. Located on the east side of Maxham Road, south of Old Alabama Road (no address). WITHDRAWN
8. Z-56 VENTURE COMMUNITIES, LLC (SHH Partners, L.P., owner) requesting rezoning from GC to RM-12 for condominiums in Land Lot 854 of the17 District. Located on the east side of I-75, at the terminus of Leland Drive (no address). CONTINUED
9. Z-57 2165 CANTON ROAD, LLC (2165 Canton Road, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC and R-20 to NRC for specialized contractor (cleaning business) in Land Lots 708 and 709 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Canton Road, and on the north side of Kurtz Road (2165 Canton Road). APPROVED
10. Z-58 BATTLE RIDGE PAVILION, LLC; TIFFANY & TOMATO INC (Battle Ridge Pavilion, LLC; Tiffany & Tomato, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to NRC for retail in Land Lots 338, 339, 402 and 403 of the19 District. Located on the northwest side of Powder Springs Road, northeast of Macland Road (1690 Powder Springs Road). APPROVED
11. Z-60 PETROPLEX JOINT VENTURE (Petroplex Joint Venture LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to CRC for retail in Land Lot 708 of the16 District. Located on the east side of Canton Road, south of Powell Wright Road (2120 Canton Road). APPROVED
12. Z-62 RAVELLA CONRAD (A.J. Rehman, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for catering kitchen and restaurant in Land Lot 46 of the18 District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, east of Allen Road (334 Veterans Memorial Highway). APPROVED
13. SLUP-10 A-1 AUTO CORES LLC (A1 Machine and Mold Incorporated, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for auto salvage in Land Lot 292 of the 17 District. Located on the west side of West Atlanta Street and on the north side of Pearl Street (778 West Atlanta Street). APPROVED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.