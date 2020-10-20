Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb County Board of Commissioners considered Tuesday. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-30 RAOUF S. ELMASRY (Agustin Benitez and Elvia Benitez, owners) requesting rezoning from NRC and GC to NRC for a grocery store in Land Lots 189 and 190 of the 18 District. Located on the east side of Mableton Parkway, north of Factory Shoals Road (6175 Mableton Parkway, 426 Community Drive). WITHDRAWN
2. Z-51 GARNER GROUP (Holbrook Floyd Road Property, L.P.; Holbrook Heritage Hills, L.P.; Ronald W. Mann; Holbrook Properties, L.P.; Lois D. Holbrook, Tammy Elaine Sloan, owners) requesting rezoning from GC, NRC, CRC, PSC and R-20 to PVC for mixed use development in Land Lots 854, 855, 922, and 923 of the 19 District. Located on the north side of East-west Connector, west of Floyd Road, and east of Brookwood Drive (3890, 3906, 3920, 3930, 3934, 3938, 3958 Floyd Road; 1345, 1355, 1365 East-west Connector). APPROVED
3. LUP-17 EVANGELOS M. DEMESTIHAS AND JOYCE B. DEMESTIHAS (Evangelos M. Demestihas and Joyce B. Demestihas, owners) requests a Temporary Land Use Permit for special events facility in Land Lot 379 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Knight Road, north of the termination of Knight Lane (3550 Knight Road). HELD
4. SLUP-9 CHRISTIAN CRAWFORD (Christian Crawford, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for Chipping, grinding, or reduction of tree debris and vegetative waste transfer in Land Lots 131 and 132 of the 16 District. Located on the East side of Fowler Circle, north of Winfred Drive (no address). APPROVED
5. Z-57 2165 CANTON ROAD, LLC (2165 Canton Road, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC and R-20 to NRC for specialized contractor (cleaning business) in Land Lots 708 and 709 of the 16 District. Located on the west side of Canton Road, and on the north side of Kurtz Road (2165 Canton Road). APPROVED
6. Z-58 BATTLE RIDGE PAVILION, LLC; TIFFANY & TOMATO INC (Battle Ridge Pavilion, LLC; Tiffany & Tomato, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to NRC for retail in Land Lots 338, 339, 402 and 403 of the 19 District. Located on the northwest side of Powder Springs Road, northeast of Macland Road (1690 Powder Springs Road). APPROVED
7. Z-60 PETROPLEX JOINT VENTURE (Petroplex Joint Venture LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LRO to CRC for retail in Land Lot 708 of the 16 District. Located on the east side of Canton Road, south of Powell Wright Road (2120 Canton Road). APPROVED
8. Z-62 RAVELLA CONRAD (A.J. Rehman, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for catering kitchen and restaurant in Land Lot 46 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, east of Allen Road (334 Veterans Memorial Highway). APPROVED
9. SLUP-10 A-1 AUTO CORES LLC (A1 Machine and Mold Incorporated, owner) requests a Special Land Use Permit for auto salvage in Land Lot 292 of the 17 District. Located on the west side of West Atlanta Street and on the north side of Pearl Street (778 West Atlanta Street). APPROVED
10. ITEM OB-38-2020 To consider a site plan amendment for Jupiter Development, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-79 of 2000 for property located at the southwest intersection of City View Drive and Six Flags Drive, in Land Lot 603 of the 18 District (City View Drive). CONTINUED
11. ITEM OB-47-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Cooling Unlimited, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-15 of 2013 for property located at the northeast intersection of Canton Road Connector and Guffin Lane, in Land Lot 781 of the 16 District (1950 Guffin Lane). APPROVED
12. ITEM OB-50-2020 To consider a site plan and stipulation amendment for The Edge Preparatory Academy regarding rezoning application Z-45 of 2005 for property located at the southeast intersection of Austell Road and Anderson Mill Road, in Land Lot 993 of the 19 District (1800 Anderson Mill Road). APPROVED
13. ITEM OB-51-2020 To consider a reduction of minimum lot size for livestock for James K. Noble, Jr. from 2 acres to 0.8 acres for property located on the eastern side of Hyde Road, south of Aven Road in Land Lot 222 and 223 of the 1 District (842 Hyde Road). WITHDRAWN
14. ITEM OB-54-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for LIDL regarding rezoning application Z-58 of 2016 for property located on the west side of Floyd Road, and on the north side of White Boulevard, in Land Lots 30 and 31 of the 17 District (4844 Floyd Road). APPROVED
15. ITEM OB-55-2020 To consider a site plan approval for Fahd Yassine regarding rezoning application Z-128 of 2005 for property located on the south side of Jamerson Road, and on the north side of Locklear Way, in Land Lots 54 and 55 of the 16 District (4863 Locklear Way). APPROVED
16. ITEM OB-57-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Tom Linder, Jr regarding rezoning application Z-16 and SLUP-4 of 2018 for property located on the north side of Mount Wilkinson Parkway, on the east side of Spring Hill Parkway, and on the west side of I-285, in Land Lot 844 of the 17 District (3335 Spring Hill Parkway). APPROVED
17. ITEM OB-58-2020 To consider a reduction of minimum public road frontage for Silas K. Payne and Judy Andrews from 75-feet to 0-feet for Tract 1, and from 75-feet to 35-feet for Tract 2. The property is located on the southeastern side of Acworth Due West Road, south of Old Stilesboro Road in Land Lot 183 of the 2 District (2300 Acworth Due West Road). APPROVED
18. ITEM OB-59-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Elizabeth Garcia regarding rezoning application Z-83 of 2015 for property located on the east side of Canton Road, south of Rosedale Drive, in Land Lots 588 and 637 of the 16 District (2558 Canton Road). APPROVED
19. ITEM OB-60-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for James Laskaris (Dunkin Donuts) regarding rezoning application #213 of 1983 for property located at the southwest intersection of Barrett Parkway, and Barrett Creek Boulevard, in Land Lots 582 and 643 of the 16 District (2525 Barrett Creek Boulevard). APPROVED
20. ITEM OB-61-2020 To consider a stipulation amendment for Ferdinand Auto, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-120 of 1997 for property located on the south side of Hawkins Store Road, west of Canton Road, in Land Lot 277 of the 16 District (760 Hawkins Store Road). APPROVED
21. ITEM OB-62-2020 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Strategic Development Partners, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-99 of 2007 for property located on the east side of White Road, north of Riverside Parkway, in Land Lots 778, 789 and 790 of the 18 District (White Road). APPROVED
22. ITEM OB-63-2020 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for SZS Holdings, LLC regarding application SLUP-7 of 2019 for property located on the west side of Roswell Road, south of Summit Village Drive, in Land Lot 1100 of the 16 District (2069 Roswell Road). APPROVED
23. ITEM OB-64-2020 To consider a site plan approval for Blastoff Construction, Inc regarding application #231 of 1986 for property located at the southwest intersection of Brookstone Drive and Brookstone Walk, in Land Lot 225 of the 20 District (5330 Brookstone Walk). CONTINUED
