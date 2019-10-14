Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Board of Commissioners will consider Tuesday, Oct. 15. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1. Z-44 KERLEY FAMILY HOMES, LLC (Multiple titleholders listed in Zoning file, owners) requesting rezoning from R-15, OI and NRC to RM-8 for the purpose of a townhome community in Land Lot 42 of the 17 District. Located on the northwest side of Nickajack Road, east of Floyd Road and on the east side of White Boulevard.
2. Z-57 ERIK KLEIN/RITA KLEIN (ASAL Properties, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 to CRC for the purpose of a professional office in Land Lot 898 of the 16 District. Located on the southwest side of Providence Road, east of Roswell Road (4198 Providence Road).
3. Z-58 ROBERT HAAG (Robert C. Haag and Margaret M. Haag, owners) requesting rezoning from R-80 to R-40 for the purpose of a single-family house in Land Lot 1002 of the 17 District. Located on the East side of Timberland Drive, north of Beechwood Drive (1145 Timberland Drive).
4. LUP-19 RICHARD PICKERING, PICKERING PROPERTIES, LLC (Richard E. Pickering, owner) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of allowing more unrelated adults than permitted by code in Land Lot 94 of the 20 District. Located on the west side of Shiloh Trail, north of Frey Lake Road (1243 Shiloh Trail).
5. LUP-20 OPEN ARMS GROUP HOME (James B. Barnes and Terri L. Barnes, owners) requesting a Land Use Permit (RENEWAL) for the purpose of group home for teenage boys in Land Lot 1272 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Lindsey Drive, north of Jamestowne Court (4474 Lindsey Drive).
6. LUP-21 YOUNG S. UTASH (Michael J. Utash and Young S. Utash, owners) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of bridal gown sales/alterations in Land Lot 126 of the 20 District. Located on the east side of Kimberly Road, north of Old 41 Highway (3230 Kimberly Road).
7. SLUP-14 DOBBINS MILL PHASE II, LLC (Dobbins Mill Phase II, LLC, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of a used auto sales (in the interior of the building, 8 only) in Land Lot 283 of the 17 District. Located on the Terminus of Dunn Avenue, west of West Atlanta Street (1092 West Atlanta Street).
8. ITEM OB-57-2019 To consider a stipulation amendment for A-1 Mini Storage regarding rezoning application #386 of 1985, for property located on the south side of Riverside Parkway, and on the north side of I-20 in Land Lot 591 of the 18 District (361 Riverside Parkway).
9. ITEM OB-59-2019 To consider a stipulation amendment for Meritage Homes of Georgia, Inc. regarding rezoning application Z-44 of 2017 for property located at the southwest intersection of Floyd Road and Glore Road, at the northern terminus of Green Valley Road in Land Lots 29, 30, 1073, 1074 and 1147 of the 17 and 19 Districts (4730 Floyd Road).
10. ITEM OB-62-2019 To consider a site plan amendment for Providence NLS, LLC and Providence 203, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-37 of 2003 for property located on the north side of Veterans Memorial Highway at Queen Mill Road in Land Lots 165 and 166 of the 18 District (1025 Veterans Memorial Highway).
11. ITEM OB-63-2019 To consider a site plan amendment for Kat Alverez regarding rezoning application Z-74 of 2014 for property located on the south side of Shallowford Road, east of Sandy Plains Road in Land Lot 387 of the 16 District (3040 Shallowford Road).
12. ITEM OB-64-2019 To consider a stipulation and site plan amendment for Ellis Lake Investments, LLC regarding rezoning application Z-47 of 2016 and Z-38 of 2017 for property located on the south side of Old Dallas Road, east of Villa Rica Way, and at the northern terminus of Hickory Stick Lane in Land Lots 29, 30, 45, 46 and 47 of the 19 District.
